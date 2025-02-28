Weekly Traffic Update: February 28, 2025

Intersection of Maple Lane and Brook St. to close for Maple Lane project

Beginning Monday, March 3, City contractors will begin work on the Maple Lane Storm, Sanitary Sewer, and Watermain Improvement project.

During the first phase of this construction work, crews will close the intersection of Maple Lane and Brook St. Additionally, the south entrance to Edgewood Park will be closed until later this Spring. The project will continue to progress south as work continues.

The Maple Lane improvements project will be completed in Late 2026. To learn more about this project, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/maple-lane.