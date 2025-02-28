Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,908 in the last 365 days.

Weekly Traffic Update: February 28, 2025

Intersection of Maple Lane and Brook St. to close for Maple Lane project

Beginning Monday, March 3, City contractors will begin work on the Maple Lane Storm, Sanitary Sewer, and Watermain Improvement project.

During the first phase of this construction work, crews will close the intersection of Maple Lane and Brook St. Additionally, the south entrance to Edgewood Park will be closed until later this Spring. The project will continue to progress south as work continues.

The Maple Lane improvements project will be completed in Late 2026. To learn more about this project, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/maple-lane.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weekly Traffic Update: February 28, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more