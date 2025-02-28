Kinze Offers New Configurations, More Fertilizer Options, Display Enhancements, and Hydraulic Doors for 2026

Kinze 5900 planter with dual product fertilizer system featuring row-by-row section control. Two different fertilizer products can be applied at the same time while planting and are fully controlled by Kinze Blue Vantage display. The Blue Vantage display continues to be the industry’s easiest-to-use planter display, with new features and enhancements introduced yearly. Recently, several new alerts, counters, and reports have been added to enhance the user experience. Unlike other door designs, Kinze’s is free-standing and does not rely upon the structure of the building. This feature not only keeps the door’s wind loads isolated from the building—the frame can also support the roof trusses above it.

New dual-product fertilizer system on 5900 front fold planter. Fertilizer can be applied at two different rates controlled by the Kinze Blue Vantage® display.

Our exclusive dual-product fertilizer system with row-by-row section control, can apply two fertilizer products simultaneously, at different rates, and control it with the Kinze Blue Vantage display.” — Susanne Veatch, President of Kinze Manufacturing

WILLIAMSBURG, IA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For model year 2026, Kinze Manufacturing introduced a new dual-product fertilizer system on all configurations of its popular 5900 front fold planter. This industry-exclusive dual-product system featuring row-by-row section control allows two different fertilizer products to be applied simultaneously while planting using a combination of disc openers, in-furrow drop tubes, rear drop tubes, or other preferred methods. Fertilizer products can be applied at two different rates and are fully controlled by the Kinze Blue Vantagedisplay.“We are excited about offering products that further increase farmer’s productivity. In response to customers, we are introducing an exclusive dual-product fertilizer system with row-by-row section control,” shared Susanne Veatch, President of Kinze Manufacturing. “Farmers can now apply two fertilizer products simultaneously, at different rates, and control it all with the Kinze Blue Vantage display.”Building on the success and popularity of the recently released 5670 pivot fold, split row planter, two new configurations, and an additional seed meter are offered. Originally released in 12/23-row and 16/31-row configurations, a 12-row 30" and a 16-row 30" have been added. In addition, the 5670 was originally offered with the True Rateelectric vacuum meter—now, all configurations can be ordered with the True Speedelectric high speed meter to plant at speeds from 3 to 12 mph accurately. The 5670 fertilizer system, with the exclusive tank self-leveling feature, will be offered with rear fertilizer drop tubes.Since its introduction in 2019, the Blue Vantage display continues to be the industry’s easiest-to-use planter display , with new features and enhancements introduced yearly. Recently, several new alerts, counters, and reports have been added to enhance the user experience, as well as the ability to replant over a skipped area. In addition, both the John Deere Operations Center™ and Ag Leader AgFinitihave been integrated so data from the Blue Vantage data can be easily uploaded through a Wi-Fi connection.For all the Harvest Commander Grain Cart models, Kinze will offer the Scale-Tec POINTscale indicator for easy scale monitoring and seamless data collection. Bluetooth enabled and ISOBUS compatible, POINT provides scale readout information to mobile devices up to 1,000 ft. away and on an externally mounted readout on the cart. With the REAP™ data management app, every load is automatically recorded. REAP also integrates with the John Deere Operation Center.Built on Kinze’s 60-year history of designing and building innovative, durable, and easily maintained equipment, Kinze introduced their Offset-Pivot Hydraulic Door , available in 40' to 120' widths and heights up to 30'. This door was initially designed and manufactured out of the need for large doors at Kinze Manufacturing and has been built for production facilities, machine sheds, and aircraft hangars—continuously improved with over 40 years of research, development, and practical use.Kinze will highlight these new products and features during the 2025 Commodity Classic Show, March 2–4, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. On Sunday, March 2, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will visit the Kinze booth, #3413, to talk with show attendees and Kinze personnel.Farmers can visit Kinze.com or contact their local Kinze dealer for additional information on these innovative products and features.About KinzeFounded 60 years ago on a commitment to innovation, Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. is a global leader in planters, grain carts, and tillage equipment. By combining expertise with firsthand experience—many of its employees are also farmers—Kinze pioneered several industry firsts. Guided by its core values of integrity, customer focus, excellence, innovation, and mutual respect, Kinze continues to set the standard in agricultural technology.For media inquiries, contact:Scott Stinesscott.stines@kinze.com+1.319.668.1300© Copyright 2025 by Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. All rights reserved. Kinzeand the Kinzelogo are trademarks.

Kinze Offset-Pivot Hydraulic Door, available in 40' to 120' widths and heights up to 30'. built for production facilities, machine sheds, and aircraft hangars.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.