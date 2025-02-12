Kinze Offers New Planter Configurations, More Fertilizer Options, Display Enhancements, and Hydraulic Doors for 2026

Kinze 5900 planter with dual product fertilizer system featuring row-by-row section control. Two different fertilizer products can be applied at the same time while planting and are fully controlled by Kinze Blue Vantage display. The Kinze Offset-Pivot Hydraulic Door available in 40' to 120' widths for Agriculture, Aviation and Industry.

More fertilizer options, planter configurations from Kinze

We are introducing an exclusive dual-product fertilizer system. Farmers can now apply two fertilizer products at the same time, at different rates, and control it with the Kinze Blue Vantage display” — Susanne Veatch, President of Kinze Manufacturing

WILLIAMSBURG, IA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For model year 2026, Kinze Manufacturing is introducing a new dual product fertilizer system on all configurations of its 5900 front fold planter. With this industry-exclusive dual product system featuring row-by-row section control, two different fertilizer products can be applied at the same time while planting by using a combination of disc openers, in-furrow drop tubes, rear drop tubes, or other preferred methods. Fertilizer products can be applied at two different rates and are fully controlled by the Kinze Blue Vantage® display “We are excited about offering products that further increase farmer’s productivity. In response to customers, we are introducing an exclusive dual-product fertilizer system with row-by-row section control,” shared Susanne Veatch, President of Kinze Manufacturing. “Farmers can now apply two fertilizer products at the same time, at different rates, and control it all with the Kinze Blue Vantage display.”Building on the success and popularity of the recently released 5670 pivot fold, split row planter, two new configurations, and an additional seed meter will be offered. Originally released in 12/23-row and 16/31-row configurations, a 12-row 30" and a 16-row 30" are being added. In addition, the 5670 was originally offered with the True Rateelectric vacuum meter, but now all configurations can be ordered with the True Speedelectric high-speed meter to plant at speeds from 3 to 12 mph accurately. The 5670 fertilizer system, with the exclusive tank self-leveling feature, will be offered with rear fertilizer drop tubes.Since its introduction in 2019, the Blue Vantage display continues to be the industry’s easiest-to-use planter display, with new features and enhancements introduced yearly. Recently, several new alerts, counters, and reports have been added to enhance the user experience, as well as the ability to replant over a skipped area. In addition, both the John Deere Operations Center™ and Ag Leader AgFinitihave been integrated so data from the Blue Vantage data can be easily uploaded through a Wi-Fi connection.For all the Harvest Commander Grain Cart models, Kinze will now offer the Scale-Tec POINTscale indicator for easy scale monitoring and seamless data collection. Bluetooth enabled and ISOBUS compatible, POINT provides scale readout information to mobile devices up to 1,000 ft. away and on an external readout mounted on the cart. With the REAP™ data management app, every load is automatically recorded. REAP also integrates with the John Deere Operation Center.Built on Kinze’s 60-year history of building innovative, durable, and easily maintained equipment, Kinze is introducing Offset-Pivot Hydraulic Doors available in 40' to 120' widths. These doors were initially designed and manufactured out of the need for large doors at Kinze Manufacturing and have been built for production facilities, machine sheds, and aircraft hangars – continuously improved with over 40 years of research, development, and practical use. A working model and representatives will be at the Kinze booth.National Farm Machinery ShowKinze will make these introductions on booth #4406 at the 2025 National Farm Machinery Show, February 12–15 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY. For additional information, farmers can visit Kinze.com or contact their local Kinze dealer.About KinzeFounded 60 years ago on the premise of innovation, Kinze Manufacturing, Inc., markets its planters, grain carts, and tillage equipment globally and is known for several industry “firsts.” Kinze operates with core values of integrity, customer focus, excellence, innovation, and mutual respect. Kinze Manufacturing is the recognized technology leader and innovator of planters for row-crop production, dual auger grain carts, high-speed tillage equipment, and technology offerings. Kinze employees spend their nights and weekends farming, putting them in a unique position to be both manufacturers and customers of the planters and grain carts they build.

