Kinze Introduces Offset-Pivot Hydraulic Doors

WILLIAMSBURG, IA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built on Kinze’s 60-year history of designing and building innovative, durable, and easily maintained equipment, Kinze is introducing the Offset-Pivot Hydraulic Door available in 40' to 120' widths and heights up to 30'. This door was initially designed and manufactured out of the need for large doors at Kinze Manufacturing and has been built for production facilities, machine sheds, and aircraft hangars—continuously improved with over 40 years of research, development, and practical use.Unlike other door designs, Kinze’s is free-standing and does not rely upon the structure of the building. This feature not only keeps the door’s wind loads isolated from the building—the frame can also support the roof trusses above it. The offset-pivot feature requires less lateral cylinder movement, provides greater stability, and reduces the door’s exterior overhang. In addition, the Kinze door has numerous unique features, including durable Kinze-made hydraulic cylinders that are easily serviced, an optional powder coat finish, maintenance-free pivot bearings, and an overhead routing channel to protect the hydraulic hoses.Kinze introduced the Offset-Pivot Hydraulic Door at the 2025 National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, KY., where it was positively received. “We had a lot of questions and interest in the door,” shared Susanne Kinzenbaw Veatch, President of Kinze Manufacturing. “This door is designed for aviation, commercial, and agricultural installations—and everyone from architects to farmers and ground crews maneuvering wide wingspan aircraft will appreciate how well this hydraulic door performs.”Customers interested in additional information can visit Kinze’s Offset-Pivot Hydraulic Door page and fill out a form to have a representative contact them.Founded 60 years ago on a commitment to innovation, Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. is a global leader in planters, grain carts, and tillage equipment. By combining expertise with firsthand experience—many of its employees are also farmers—Kinze pioneered several industry firsts. Guided by its core values of integrity, customer focus, excellence, innovation, and mutual respect, Kinze continues to set the standard in agricultural technology.

