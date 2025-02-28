Driftwood Hospitality Management and Brightline Announce Strategic Cross-Promotional Partnership for the Sunshine State

L to R: Driftwood Hospitality Management’s COO, Bryan Postema, with Barbara Drahl, SVP Marketing & Commercial Strategy for Brightline

Partnership unites frequent riders and travelers on an elevated journey—where travel becomes the destination

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM) , a leading hospitality hotel management company, and Brightline , Florida's intercity high-speed rail service, are pleased to announce a new cross-promotional partnership that will bring enhanced travel and hospitality experiences to residents and visitors throughout the state.This collaboration aims to seamlessly connect travelers between Brightline’s innovative rail system and DHM’s expansive portfolio of hotels throughout Florida. Through creative marketing campaigns, the partnership will provide customers with exclusive travel offers, promotions, and a more integrated travel experience across Florida’s most vibrant destinations.“Driftwood Hospitality Management is proud to unite travel and hospitality excellence through our partnership with Brightline. By connecting our guests with seamless and elevated travel experiences, we’re delivering a new standard of convenience and luxury for travelers exploring Florida’s top cities,” said Bryan Postema, Chief Operating Officer at Driftwood Hospitality Management. “Together, we’re redefining the journey, making it part of the destination.”The partnership enables both brands to leverage their extensive reach, aligning promotional activities to provide customers with mutually beneficial travel and accommodation solutions. Driftwood’s hotels and resorts, located in key markets serviced by Brightline, are uniquely positioned to offer travelers upscale, convenient, and comfortable accommodations.“Our partnership with Driftwood reinforces a shared commitment to providing unparalleled travel journeys connecting in Florida’s most visited destinations,” said Barbara Drahl, senior vice president Marketing & Commercial Strategy. “Together, we’re reimagining the travel experience by combining high-speed connectivity with high-quality accommodations.”Brightline will promote Driftwood Hospitality Management’s properties through exclusive marketing campaigns, including in-train advertising, Brightline’s email newsletters, and social media channels. Additionally, Brightline passengers will benefit from curated hotel packages at Driftwood’s properties in Greater Miami, Broward County, Palm Beach County, Orlando, and the Space Coast, making it easier than ever to plan Florida getaways in diverse locations.Driftwood Hospitality will integrate Brightline travel offers into its marketing strategy, incorporating the rail service into hotel packages and promotions. This initiative underscores Driftwood’s commitment to enhancing guests’ experiences by simplifying travel planning and making local exploration easier.This strategic partnership highlights the shared mission of both organizations to elevate the travel experience for residents and tourists alike. By linking Florida’s major cities, Driftwood and Brightline are providing the resources for increased exploration of the Sunshine State while bolstering local economies.For more information regarding the partnership, visit: driftwoodhospitality.com or gobrightline.com.###About Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM)Driftwood Hospitality Management is an award-winning, third-party hotel management company with a portfolio that includes more than 80 hotels totaling 15,000 rooms throughout North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. Ranked among the Top 20 Hotel Management Companies in the U.S., DHM helps hotel and resort owners achieve success in daily operations, acquisitions and new development, renovations/repositioning, and receiverships. Founded 25 years ago, DHM offers unparalleled expertise in the areas of sales/marketing, revenue management, technology, human resources, procurement, quality control, food & beverage, and accounting/legal services. For more information, visit driftwoodhospitality.com.About BrightlineBrightline seamlessly connects travelers to top destinations and major events between Central and South Florida with stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. The company offers a hospitality-centric experience designed to reinvent train travel at a comparable price to driving or flying. Brightline is recognized as one of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies, one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative by Fast Company and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast by Inc. The company focuses on city pairs that are too close to fly and too long to drive. Construction is currently underway to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

