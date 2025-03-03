Red Phone Booth to Celebrate National Absinthe Day with a Week of Cocktail Specials March 3 - 9 at All Locations

Traditional Absinthe Drip The Green Beast Red Phone Booth Bar

Raise a Glass to the Green Fairy to Honor the Rich History and Unique Flavors of Absinthe

At Red Phone Booth, we take immense pride in curating exceptional cocktail experiences that honor the craft, culture and history of spirits.” — Stephen de Haan, Red Phone Booth Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Phone Booth , the upscale 1920s Prohibition-style speakeasy known as the world’s foremost expert in historic craft cocktails, will celebrate National Absinthe Day (March 5) all week - March 3 - 9, with exclusive absinthe-inspired cocktail specials at all locations. The event will highlight the mystique and allure of this storied spirit with unique concoctions that elevate the timeless tradition of absinthe cocktails. Red Phone Booth features a selection of rare spirits, craft cocktails, and a distinctive ambiance that transports guests to another era.Absinthe, often called "The Green Fairy," is a strong, anise-flavored spirit that originated in the late 18th century in Switzerland. Absinthe became a cultural icon in the 19th and early 20th centuries, particularly in France, where artists and writers like Ernest Hemingway, Vincent van Gogh and Oscar Wilde embraced it for its bold flavors and mysterious allure. Celebrated annually on March 5th, National Absinthe Day honors absinthe's legacy, artistry, and revival.Red Phone Booth is an exclusive speakeasy offering an elevated experience in a hidden, prohibition-inspired setting. Known for its intimate and upscale atmosphere and unparalleled attention to detail, Red Phone Booth has become a favorite destination for cocktail enthusiasts seeking creative and sophisticated craft cocktails. This week, Red Phone Booth will feature rare and exciting absinthe-based beverages, each thoughtfully curated and crafted by expert bartenders. Whether you're a seasoned absinthe aficionado or a curious newcomer, Red Phone Booth’s National Absinthe Day celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.Red Phone Booth was founded and curated by Stephen de Haan. With the original location in downtown Atlanta, Red Phone Booth has expanded to also include the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Nashville, TN, The Colony, TX, Brickell, FL, and Tampa, FL opening soon, all with reciprocal membership privileges.“At Red Phone Booth, we take immense pride in curating exceptional cocktail experiences that honor the craft, culture and history of spirits,” said Stephen de Haan. “For National Absinthe Day, our bartenders have thoughtfully crafted a selection of classic and modern cocktails showcasing Absinthe’s rich heritage and remarkable versatility. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the traditional absinthe drip, an integral part of cocktail history, while also exploring how this storied spirit can elevate contemporary cocktails. As the foremost leader in craft cocktails, we are dedicated to preserving the traditions that define cocktail culture while continuing to push the boundaries of innovation.”As part of Red Phone Booth’s dedication to preserving the art of classic cocktails, members enjoy exclusive privileges, which includes this opportunity to immerse themselves in the time-honored tradition of the absinthe drip experience. This ritual, deeply rooted in cocktail history, allows guests to witness the beauty of absinthe preparation firsthand, just as it was enjoyed by the legendary artists and writers of the past. Members are encouraged to visit and partake in this exclusive experience, a testament to Red Phone Booth’s commitment to craft, culture and history.Featured Craft Cocktail Specials - $10 each:Traditional Absinthe Drip – A classic method dating back to the 19th century involves slowly dripping cold water over a sugar cube on a slotted spoon into a glass of absinthe. This process, known as "louching," turns the clear spirit cloudy and softens its potent herbal flavors. Originating in Switzerland and popularized in France, this ritualistic preparation enhances the mystique and historical allure of absinthe, making it a timeless cocktail experience.Death in the Afternoon – Created by Ernest Hemingway, this cocktail is a simple yet elegant combination of absinthe and sparkling wine. Hemingway, a notorious absinthe enthusiast, included the drink in a 1935 cocktail book, advising drinkers to “pour one jigger of absinthe into a champagne glass and add iced champagne until it attains the proper opalescent milkiness.Corpse Reviver No. 2 – A pre-prohibition classic, the Corpse Reviver No. 2 was originally designed as a hangover cure. First appearing in the Savoy Cocktail Book (1930), this cocktail is a beautifully balanced mix of gin, Lillet Blanc, Cointreau, lemon juice, and a dash of absinthe. The absinthe adds depth and a slight herbal complexity to this crisp, refreshing cocktail.Sazerac – One of the oldest known cocktails, the Sazerac originated in New Orleans in the 1800s. Traditionally made with rye whiskey, sugar, Peychaud’s bitters, and an absinthe rinse, this cocktail delivers bold, complex flavors with a rich history. The absinthe rinse provides a subtle anise aroma that enhances the drink’s depth and character.Green Beast – A modern classic that highlights Absinthe's refreshing and balanced side. Originally crafted as an approachable way to enjoy the spirit, this cocktail complements absinthe’s bold intensity with crisp cucumber and fresh lime, making it perfect for both absinthe newcomers and aficionados.Red Phone Booth’s goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest’s expectations while maintaining a sincere, gracious attitude. From the comfort of the seating to the training and knowledge of the staff and the quality of the air, it is all of these things and more that allow Red Phone Booth to deliver an unparalleled experience for their guests.While the exclusive lounge is open to the public, part of the unique prohibition experience is that guests need a secret phone number from a member or local hotel concierge to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry. Memberships are available and are reciprocal at each location.ABOUT RED PHONE BOOTH:Red Phone Booth features a stunning interior reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway as the venue showcases an exquisite design that includes vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit surroundings, creating an atmosphere that exudes timeless elegance.Red Phone Booth offers a world-class mixology program curated by an expert team of bartenders. Patrons can expect a cocktail menu featuring an extensive selection of over 400+ spirits, including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila, and Japanese whisky selections. Guests have come to expect the finest attention to detail that provides exceptional cocktails, including 100% freshly squeezed juices for lemon, lime, orange, pineapple, and cranberry juices.In addition, Red Phone Booth offers an extensive selection of 200+ products from the temperature and humidity-controlled walk-in humidor. With its intimate ambiance, handcrafted cocktails, and exceptional service, Red Phone Booth provides an extraordinary destination for members to unwind with colleagues over a specialty craft cocktail, signature cigar, and small plate. Red Phone Booth also hosts exclusive tasting events where members and guests can sample flights of whiskey, bourbon, scotch, or tequila while learning about the spirits’ history from key industry leaders.Visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com for more information.View Full Press Release Here: https://conta.cc/3D0XV3D

