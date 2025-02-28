Attorney General Jackley Urges Congress To Take Action Against Rise in Organized Retail Crime

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined a 38-state and territory bipartisan coalition in urging Congress to act against the rise in organized retail crime nationwide.

“Retail crime is a concern across the country,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Congress needs to put business and consumers first and take action against retail theft.”

Organized retail crime has contributed to financial losses totaling more than $121 billion in the U.S., and 76 percent of retail asset protection managers’ report their employees have suffered from violence at the hands of an organized retail criminal. Cargo theft remains a primary component of organized retail crime nationwide – disrupting supply chains and acting as an inflationary pressure on the price of everything from baby formula to clothing.

During the 118th Congress, the House and Senate introduced legislation that would provide the necessary resources at the state and federal level to prosecute the organizations and individuals behind this problem. Now, the coalition is urging the 119th Congress to re-introduce this bill to include increased federal penalties for supply chain thefts to act as a strong deterrent against the organized theft of goods in transit.

Other Attorneys General who are part of this coalition are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, and West Virginia.

