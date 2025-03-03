Energy Queensland Partners with ACCURE to Increase Safety and Performance at Australia Energy Storage Sites

Energy Queensland Battery Energy Storage System Site

ACCURE’s AI-based predictive battery analytics platform will continuously monitor two 4 MW/8 MWh battery energy storage systems in Queensland, Australia

TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Queensland , the government-owned utility that provides electricity to over 3 million customers in the state of Queensland, Australia, and ACCURE Battery Intelligence, a leading provider of AI-based battery safety and performance technology, announced today an agreement to enhance the safety, performance and reliability at two, 4 MW/8 MWh battery energy storage systems owned and operated by Energy Queensland, that will help Queensland transition to a renewable energy future.The battery energy storage systems (BESS), located in the cities of Mundubbera and Torquay, are part of a larger 200 MW/ 400 MWh network of battery storage systems installed in regions across Queensland with high solar energy penetration to soak up excess generation and support the electric grid at times of high demand. Queensland has a goal of reaching 70% renewable energy by 2032, 80% renewable energy by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050.“Energy Queensland is working with ACCURE to deploy its AI-based predictive analytics technology to help us operate our energy storage systems in the safest and most productive way and benefit our community and our customers,” said Glenn Dahlenburg, Battery Project Manager at Energy Queensland. “As a region with one of the highest number of rooftop solar customers per capita in the world, energy storage is a big part of our plan to support our network and the implementation of renewables. We value all new technologies that help make our clean energy resources safer, more efficient and more reliable.”ACCURE will use its predictive battery analytics technology to monitor both BESS sites 24/7 around the clock, detect and identify any equipment or operational problems that prevent the systems from running at peak performance, and help resolve those problems by recommending corrective actions and tracking system performance before and after all repairs are made.ACCURE will also deploy its Warranty Tracker™ to ensure the BESS projects are operating within parameters that are required to prevent premature degradation, such as maintaining a specific temperature to keep the batteries from getting too hot, and to ensure the project and its equipment remain covered under the manufacturer’s warranty. ACCURE provides documentation and an independent, third-party perspective that asset owners can use to help process warranty claims.“We are excited to share our battery safety and performance technology with Energy Queensland as they build out their energy storage network to better utilize their solar resources and support the grid,” said Kai-Philipp Kairies, CEO and Co-founder of ACCURE. “Batteries are complex, and our job is to simplify that complexity and provide Energy Queensland with action-focused insights backed by data.”ACCURE’s predictive battery analytics software uses AI, machine learning and advanced modeling to detect and resolve irregular battery behavior and equipment malfunctions before they can trigger a safety incident or unscheduled repair. In addition to helping BESS operators maintain coverage under their warranties, ACCURE also identifies, diagnoses and helps resolve technical issues, such as battery state of charge, availability shortfalls and balancing and connection issues that can hurt performance.At the Mundubbera and Torquay BESS sites, ACCURE plans to roll out a transformative new feature—inverter analytics. The inverter analytics solution will monitor each site’s Power Conversion System (PCS) to prevent the failure of any inverters, one of the most common issues impacting energy storage reliability.###About Energy QueenslandEnergy Queensland is Australia’s largest, wholly government owned electricity company with three divisions, including Ergon Energy Network, which provides electricity services to 2.3 million connected customers across Queensland, Ergon Energy Retail, which sells power to 766,000 retail customers, and Yurika, which provides energy and infrastructure solutions, energy supplies, metering and other services. Energy Queensland is at the forefront of a large-scale shift towards renewables. Visit us at https://www.energyq.com.au/ About ACCURE Battery IntelligenceACCURE helps companies reduce risk, improve safety and performance, and maximize the business value of battery energy storage. Our predictive analytics solution simplifies the complexity of battery data to make batteries safer, more reliable, and more sustainable. By combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with deep expert knowledge of batteries, we bring a new level of clarity to energy storage. We help customers worldwide optimize the performance and safety of their battery systems with a complete end-to-end asset management system for energy storage. Visit us at accure.net.

