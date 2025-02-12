ACCURE Secures $16 Million to Scale Battery Safety and Performance Offerings Across Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific

ACCURE's co-founders (L to R): Dr. Georg Angnendt, Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies, Dr. Johannes Palmer

ACCURE’s AI-based predictive analytics software ensures battery safety, reliability and maximum output for energy storage systems and EV fleets worldwide

ACCURE’s breakthrough predictive analytics software is a critical enabler for the safe and efficient proliferation of battery technology.” — Michael Schrezenmaier, Partner at Incharge Capital Partners

AACHEN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCURE Battery Intelligence , a global leader in AI-based battery safety and performance products, today announced it has secured $16 million (15.6 euros) in an oversubscribed Series B round, led by Incharge Capital Partners , a joint venture of Porsche SE and DTCP, with participation from existing investors Blue Bear Capital, HSBC Asset Management, Riverstone Holdings, Capnamic, and 42CAP. This funding will help fuel the company’s accelerated growth across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and other regions to meet growing demand.In just four years, ACCURE has built a robust battery safety and performance software platform that has supported more than six gigawatt-hours of energy storage systems and EV fleets worldwide. The platform monitors batteries, identifies potential issues, and recommends corrective actions to reduce the risk of an incident while maximizing the financial performance of the asset.ACCURE’s products help prevent thermal runaway events, reduce downtime by anticipating maintenance needs, accurately assess battery health and state of charge, and help operators maintain warranty coverage—making batteries more bankable and insurable.“We have entered the era of batteries, both for storage as well as propulsion in vehicles. The key to safe, reliable usage of batteries is advanced software that solves highly complex problems,” said Michael Schrezenmaier, Partner at Incharge Capital Partners. “ACCURE’s breakthrough predictive analytics software is a critical enabler for the safe and efficient proliferation of battery technology. We are thrilled to support their mission to meet the growing global demand for enhanced battery safety and performance.”ACCURE is scaling rapidly along with the global energy storage and EV fleet markets, which are seeing unprecedented growth. Global energy storage installations are projected to have grown 76 percent in 2024 and increase tenfold by 2035, according to BloombergNEF. Meanwhile, global EV sales rose 25 percent in 2024 to 17.1 million units, according to Rho Motion, and are expected to account for over 25 percent of new passenger cars sold by 2030, according to S&P Global.“ACCURE’s growth in North America has been nothing short of extraordinary, with a tremendous customer base established across CAISO and ERCOT and expanding rapidly in other regions,” said Carolin Funk, Partner at Blue Bear Capital. “As an AI-first company, ACCURE’s ability to tackle the critical challenges faced by battery operators is especially impactful, given the pivotal role these systems play in supporting the infrastructure that powers daily life.”Even the best-designed battery systems can face issues like defective cells, imbalances, and state of charge problems that can threaten safety and economic viability. AI predictive analytics tackles these challenges, minimizing the risk of thermal runaway while making batteries more profitable.“With growing load demand, batteries are essential to maintaining safe, reliable, and robust grids worldwide,” said ACCURE CEO and Co-founder Kai-Philipp Kairies. “Our top priority is ensuring the safety of these assets within the communities they serve. By using data and predictive analytics, we are making battery safety accessible to everyone.”As innovations in battery chemistries emerge in the coming years, ACCURE is building new products and services to ensure new and existing battery systems are safe, reliable and affordable.###About ACCURE Battery IntelligenceACCURE helps companies reduce risk, improve performance, and maximize the business value of battery energy storage. Our predictive analytics solution simplifies the complexity of battery data to make batteries safer, more reliable, and more sustainable. ACCURE was recently awarded the prestigious Energy Storage Award for “Safety Product of the Year” by Solar Media for its contribution to battery safety. By combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with deep expert knowledge of batteries, we bring a new level of clarity to energy storage. Today, we support customers worldwide, helping optimize the performance and safety of their battery systems. Learn more at accure.net.About Incharge Capital PartnersIncharge is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage connected mobility companies across Europe and North America. We believe that the future of mobility will be autonomous, clean, and seamless. Leveraging the networks of Porsche SE and Deutsche Telekom complemented by DTCP's expertise in functional areas, we support mobility innovators develop category-defining technologies that transform how goods and people move by air, sea, and land. Learn more: www.inchargecapital.com About Blue Bear CapitalBlue Bear is a venture capital and early growth equity firm driving digital technologies and machine intelligence into multibillion-dollar verticals across the energy, infrastructure, and climate industries. The team comes from leading energy private equity firms, startups, and large industrial technology developers. Blue Bear typically leads Seed through Series B rounds, with a portfolio covering operational AI, IoT, and cybersecurity technologies, all deployed with enterprise customers to drive connectivity and intelligence across the world's most critical industries. More information can be found at www.bluebearcap.com

