ACCURE's Predictive Analytics Platform to Increase Battery Safety and Performance at Four Texas Energy Storage Sites

Located in Nevada, Texas, Wigeon Whistle is one of four projects in the UBS portfolio. Photo courtesy of e-STORAGE.

The AI technology will optimize 730 MW of energy storage and help support grid resilience

ACCURE’s predictive analytics platform not only streamlined our commissioning process but also improved safety and performance, ensuring we’re ready to meet the energy demands of the Texas grid.” — Mark Saunders, Co-Head of Energy Storage at UBS Asset Management

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCURE Battery Intelligence , the leading provider of battery safety and performance software for energy storage, is deploying its AI predictive analytics platform to optimize four Texas energy storage projects. Together, they have a capacity of 730 MW and are part of a battery energy storage-focused investment strategy at UBS Asset Management In 2022, UBS Asset Management acquired four Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) energy storage projects.“Increasing the safety and performance of battery energy storage systems (BESS) is a priority for us. ACCURE’s predictive analytics platform not only streamlined our commissioning process but also improved safety and performance, ensuring we’re ready to meet the energy demands of the Texas grid,” said Mark Saunders, Co-Head of Energy Storage at UBS Asset Management.ACCURE’s predictive battery analytics platform continuously monitors BESS and helps resolve any issues identified by recommending corrective actions and tracking system performance after maintenance is completed. By analyzing operational data from over 6 GWh of monitored batteries, ACCURE uncovers anomalies and trends that remain hidden at the site level.“We applaud the UBS Asset Management energy storage infrastructure team’s close attention to the design, construction, commissioning, and operation of their energy storage assets, and look forward to continuing to work with them to ensure their BESS assets work at peak performance every day, for many years to come,” said ACCURE CEO and Co-founder Dr. Kai-Philipp Kairies.ACCURE’s predictive battery analytics platform leverages AI, machine learning, and extensive battery data to provide critical insights into safety, performance, and longevity. By continuously monitoring energy storage systems, the platform detects and diagnoses defects or operational issues, offering actionable recommendations to mitigate the risk of thermal runaway and enhance battery performance. Seamlessly integrating with existing BESS software and other third-party solutions, ACCURE’s platform serves as a powerful addition to battery management strategies. Recognized for its impact on battery safety, ACCURE recently received the prestigious Solar Media Energy Storage Award for “Safety Product of the Year.”###About ACCURE Battery IntelligenceACCURE helps companies reduce risk, improve performance, and maximize the business value of battery energy storage. Our predictive analytics solution simplifies the complexity of battery data to make batteries safer, more reliable, and more sustainable. By combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with deep expert knowledge of batteries, we bring a new level of clarity to energy storage. Today, we support customers worldwide, helping optimize the performance and safety of their battery systems. Learn more at accure.net.

