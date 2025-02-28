Re: VT 128 Westford

VT 128 in Westford near Pearwood Ln in Westford has re-opened. Please drive safe.



Kai Smith Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP 3294 St George Road Williston, VT 05495 Phone - 1(802)878-7111 Fax - 1(802)878-3173

From: Beaudet, Roger <Roger.Beaudet@vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, February 28, 2025 1:27 PM

To: AOT - Road Closures <AOT.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>

Subject: VT 128 Westford TRAFFIC ALERT: VT 128 in Westford near Pearwood Ln. is CLOSED to all traffic due to a crash. Expect delays in the area or seek an alternate route, will update when available. Roger Beaudet | VTrans TMC Vermont Agency of Transportation Transportation Management Center (TMC) 2178 Airport Rd Unit A | Barre, VT 05641 802-828-2648 TMC | Cell 802-595-4457 Cell roger.beaudet@vermont.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.