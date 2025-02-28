Re: VT 128 Westford
VT 128 in Westford near Pearwood Ln in Westford has re-opened. Please drive safe.
Kai Smith
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
Sent: Friday, February 28, 2025 1:27 PM
To: AOT - Road Closures <AOT.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT 128 Westford
TRAFFIC ALERT: VT 128 in Westford near Pearwood Ln. is CLOSED to all traffic due to a crash. Expect delays in the area or seek an alternate route, will update when available.
Roger Beaudet | VTrans TMC
Vermont Agency of Transportation
Transportation Management Center (TMC)
2178 Airport Rd Unit A | Barre, VT 05641
802-828-2648 TMC | Cell 802-595-4457 Cell
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.