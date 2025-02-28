Next Day Access Los Angeles County and Next Day Access Inland Empire: New Franchise Territory Expansions

Next Day Access is expanding its southern California reach with two new locations: Next Day Access Los Angeles County and Next Day Access Inland Empire.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is expanding its southern California reach with two new locations: Next Day Access Los Angeles County and Next Day Access Inland Empire. The owners and operators are Eric and Kathy Smith.“I began my partnership with Next Day Access as I searched for additional franchise opportunities after successfully running other franchise businesses for many years,” Eric stated.What drew him to the company was the mission of giving people the accessibility solutions they needed to improve their quality of life. “As our population continues to age and the preference is to be able to stay in our own homes longer, it just made sense to dive in to this business model,” he said. He and Staci are well versed in franchise ownership, already owning Next Day Access San Antonio, Next Day Access Orange County, and many other franchise endeavors.“The territory expansion we are doing here in [parts of] Southern California allows us to reach more people and cover more of the areas our vendors and partners need,” said Eric. “It allows us to expand upon our existing facilities, infrastructure, knowledge and experience, and reach more people in need.”The team looks forward to helping their community by providing jobs and meaningful work to employees and pouring back into their communities. “We are really looking forward to assisting more people with their accessibility needs and helping them live better lives and enjoy the freedom of movement in their own homes,” Eric said.About Next Day Access Los Angeles County and Next Day Access Inland EmpireNext Day Access Los Angeles County and Next Day Access Inland Empire focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in the Los Angeles County and Inland Empire areas. They sell, deliver, and install accessibility and mobility solutions, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Los Angeles County, contact their team at 562-442-4749 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/los-angeles-county To learn more about Next Day Access Inland Empire, contact their team at 909-487-2529 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/inland-empire About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.