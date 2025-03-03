Trilio Announces Support for Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift

Trilio Data - Cloud Native Data Protection

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection for Kubernetes, today announced its support for Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift. This latest innovation enables organizations to leverage Red Hat OpenShift to natively host the Red Hat OpenStack control plane while delivering comprehensive backup, recovery, and migration capabilities through Trilio’s cloud-native, Red Hat-certified solution.

As a Red Hat Premier Partner since 2017, Trilio has worked closely with Red Hat to develop cloud-native data protection solutions that closely align with the evolving needs of modern enterprises. Trilio’s deep technical expertise in Red Hat platforms enables organizations to protect, recover, and migrate workloads more efficiently while maintaining business continuity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

With this new support, Trilio also enables rapid migration from VMware environments into Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift, helping organizations accelerate their transition away from proprietary virtualization technologies to open source alternatives. By integrating with Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift, Trilio provides enterprises with an agentless, scalable, and policy-driven approach to backup and recovery, offering data resilience across cloud-native infrastructures.

“Our collaboration with Red Hat has always been focused on enabling enterprises to modernize their IT environments with confidence,” said David Safaii, Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist at Trilio. “The evolution of Red Hat OpenShift to natively host the control plane for services like OpenStack is an exciting development for organizations seeking a path to open, scalable, and efficient cloud infrastructure. Trilio’s deep alignment with Red Hat allows us to deliver robust data protection and migration capabilities for Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift, helping customers more easily modernize their IT environments at their pace and safeguarding their mission-critical workloads along the way.”

“The Red Hat partner ecosystem plays a crucial role in enabling customers to build, deploy and manage workloads with confidence,” said Stephen Gordon, Senior Director, Product Management, Hybrid Platforms at Red Hat. “Certified partners like Trilio help provide the operational resiliency necessary for production environments, enabling customers to more easily adopt and fully leverage Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift as they modernize their IT infrastructure.”

Trilio’s support for Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift is immediately available for customers looking to protect, migrate, and recover their OpenStack Services on OpenShift workloads. As organizations continue to embrace open source and cloud-native architectures, Trilio remains committed to providing best-in-class data protection solutions that empower enterprises to operate with agility and confidence.

About Trilio

Trilio is a leader in cloud-native data protection for Kubernetes and cloud-native environments. The company’s solutions enable organizations to backup, recover, and migrate applications with ease, ensuring resilience and agility in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Trilio is a trusted partner for enterprises seeking scalable and policy-driven data protection strategies.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. The OPENSTACK logo and word mark are trademarks or registered trademarks of OpenInfra Foundation, used under license. Red Hat is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation, or the OpenStack community.

