Trilio Named Leader and Fast Mover in Kubernetes Data Protection by GigaOM Research for 4th Time

Trilio Data - Cloud Native Data Protection

Patented Continuous Restore, Application-Aware Flexibility, and Red Hat OpenShift Integration Drive Leadership Recognition

This recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that empower businesses to thrive in cloud-native environments.” — Murali Balcha, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Trilio

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection solutions, has once again been recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the rapidly evolving Kubernetes Data Protection space. This recognition underscores Trilio’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering robust solutions for business continuity and data resilience in cloud-native environments.

The accolade highlights Trilio’s strengths in data protection, application portability, and business continuity—key priorities for enterprises navigating the complexities of Kubernetes, hybrid cloud architectures and the growing adoption of KubeVirt. At the heart of Trilio’s innovation is its patented Continuous Restore feature, a game-changing capability that enables organizations to achieve near-instantaneous recovery times for critical applications. Unlike traditional backup solutions, Trilio dramatically reduces downtime across multi-cluster and cloud environments, allowing businesses to maintain seamless operations in the face of disruptions.

Trilio’s flexibility in application-aware data protection is another standout differentiator. The platform’s deep integration with Kubernetes ensures comprehensive discoverability and protection of all application components, including persistent data, configurations, and metadata, delivering an end-to-end solution that’s both powerful and easy to use.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Enterprises

Built on a foundation of expertise in KVM-based data protection, Trilio provides an ideal fit for enterprises transitioning from VMware to KubeVirt based-platforms. With its strong integration with Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Trilio’s solutions are uniquely positioned to address the needs of organizations modernizing their IT infrastructure.

“This recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that empower businesses to thrive in cloud-native environments,” said Murali Balcha, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Trilio. “Whether it’s through our patented Continuous Restore feature or our seamless integration with Kubernetes and Red Hat technologies, Trilio is committed to helping our customers achieve unparalleled levels of data resilience and operational agility.”

GigaOm gave Trilio “Superior” marks across:

* Application Awareness

* Database Aware Backups

* Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity

* Data Integrity

* Operational and Security Integrations

* Edge Kubernetes

* Recoverability Verification

* Scalability

* Backup Process and Data Efficiency

* Ease of Use, and

* Security.

For more information about Trilio’s solutions and how they can help your organization, please visit www.trilio.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.