Trilio Announces New Executive Leadership Amid Global Market Shift

Trilio Data - Cloud Native Data Protection Rob Scott, New Trilio CEO as of October 2025

Trilio names Rob Scott CEO, Jim Fairweather CRO, Mark Reid VP Eng, and John Madelin TAB Head as enterprises accelerate Kubernetes and OpenShift adoption.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilio, the leader in cloud-native data resilience for Kubernetes, OpenShift, and multi-cloud environments, announced the appointment of Rob Scott as CEO, Jim Fairweather as Chief Revenue Officer, and Mark Reid as Vice President of Engineering. The company has also named John Madelin as Head of the Technical Advisory Board.

These leadership appointments come at a pivotal moment in the market. Enterprises worldwide are reassessing virtualization strategies, accelerating migrations away from VMware, and adopting Kubernetes and OpenShift at unprecedented speed. Trilio is uniquely positioned to support this shift with platform-agnostic backup, disaster recovery, and data mobility solutions.

“This is a generational moment in cloud infrastructure,” said Rob Scott, CEO. “As organizations modernize globally — and especially across high-growth regions like the Middle East — they are seeking freedom from legacy ecosystems. Our expanding collaboration with Red Hat strengthens our ability to support customers through this transition and lead the next decade of cloud-native resilience.”

As CRO, Fairweather will drive global revenue, channel expansion, and partner acceleration, particularly in markets undergoing aggressive modernization. “The demand signal is unmistakable,” Fairweather said. “Customers want automation, cost efficiency, and cloud-native optionality. Our work with Red Hat and other strategic alliances positions us well for global growth.”

The Middle East, where digital transformation initiatives and OpenShift adoption are accelerating, has become one of Trilio’s fastest-growing regions, supported by active engagements with Red Hat and regional partners such as WWT and StarLink.

Trilio continues to gain momentum as enterprises prioritize modern, cloud-native architectures over traditional virtualization stacks. With an expanded leadership team, a strengthened partner ecosystem, and a market undergoing seismic change, Trilio is positioned for significant growth in 2025 and beyond.

Learn more at: www.trilio.io

