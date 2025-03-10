From the Streets to the Superdome: The Amazing Love Movement Unites Louisiana Leaders and NBA Stars
Apostle Mardia Scott is joined by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her staff to celebrate the designation of January 1 as Amazing Love of God D. A. A. Y. (Declaring an Amazing Year) Day. Photo: Corey Kennedy
NBA player Garrett Temple supports The Amazing Love Movement. Pictured with Apostle Mardia Scott, Garrett shared how faith played a role in his NBA journey, reinforcing the movement’s ability to inspire hope and perseverance. Photo: Eye Wander
Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr., Pierre the Pelican the official mascot for the Pelicans, and Apostle Mardia Scott attend a game. His Love is Amazing Movement is a community partner of the Pelicans. Photo: Eye Wander
Local kids have been the recipients of The Amazing Love Movement's ‘Buy One, Bless One’ program. When you buy a T-shirt, you’re encouraged to buy one for a child. The T-shirt is their ticket to a Pelicans game. Photo: Eye Wander
Apostle Mardia Scott Rallies with State Senator Regina Barrow and NBA Star Garrett Temple to Support Programs for At-Risk Youth and Formerly Incarcerated People
Scott’s Amazing Love Movement is based on three pillars:
• Declaration
• Motivation
• Demonstration
The movement publicly manifests these pillars by moving as part of the various communities, drawing strong support from the government and earning a place as official community partners of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans and the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. It benefits its constituents with a strong utility attached to its t-shirt line.
“We have distributed over 24,000 ‘His Love is Amazing’ t-shirts to former inmates, showing them that while they may have made mistakes, God’s love remains unwavering. Now, they can start anew,” said Apostle Scott.
The tee also has a unique utility: it allows wearers to access unique and exclusive experiences, serving as an admission ticket.
The Amazing Love Movement has attracted NBA players such as Garrett Temple, who have voiced their support, sharing how faith played a role in their journeys. “His amazing love got me to the NBA,” remarked Temple, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, reinforcing the movement’s ability to inspire hope and perseverance.
In the News
The Amazing Love Movement made headlines when actors Omar Gooding and Miguel Nunez Jr., alongside Baton Rouge Councilman (District 5) Cleve Dunn Jr. and Scott, appeared on FOX44 to discuss the “His Love is Amazing” Comedy Show in Baton Rouge. The event, designed to raise funds for prison prevention efforts and youth activities, underscored the movement’s unwavering commitment to transforming lives.
“Money raised benefits prison prevention efforts and activities for kids. We call it ‘Buy One, Bless One’: when you buy a shirt for yourself, you’re encouraged to buy one for a child. That shirt is their ticket to a Pelicans game in New Orleans. The goal is to help decrease the incarceration rate in Louisiana,” said Scott. Last year, the organization positively impacted over 7,000 East Baton Rouge School District students.
Statewide Recognition & Governor’s Commendation
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards honored the Amazing Love Movement by officially designating January 1 as Amazing Love of God D. A. A. Y. (Declaring an Amazing Year) Day. This proclamation encourages residents to dedicate the first day of each year to celebrating and sharing God’s love. State Senator Regina Barrow (District 15) joined the celebration at the Caesar Superdome, acknowledging Apostle Scott’s years of dedicated service, the broader significance of this initiative, and the official community partnership with the NFL's New Orleans Saints and the NBA's Pelicans Teams. The partnership provides at-risk youth unique opportunities, such as attending NBA games as part of their rehabilitation and mentorship programs.
“If we give God the first day of the year, the rest of our year will be blessed,” Apostle Scott emphasized. The growing recognition further amplifies the movement’s mission, now backed by leaders across Louisiana.
A Movement of Transformation and Hope
With a growing network of supporters, the Amazing Love Movement continues its mission to uplift communities nationwide. The initiative is dedicated to breaking the cycle of incarceration, fostering youth development, and creating a lasting impact through faith and service.
For more information on how to support the movement or participate in upcoming events, visit www.hisloveisamazing.com.
About Apostle Mardia Scott and Scott Enterprises International
Apostle Mardia Scott is a visionary leader committed to transforming lives through faith, music, and community service. As the founder of Scott Enterprises International, he oversees several initiatives designed to uplift individuals and communities:
S.A.L.T. RECORDS – Music Label & Production
AMAZING MUSIC STREAMING, LLC – Music Distribution
AMAZING APPAREL – T-Shirt & Merchandise Manufacturing
AMAZING LOVE MINISTRIES INC. – 501(c)(3) Non-Profit
