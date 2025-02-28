NEBRASKA, February 28 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Announces Departure of Fire Marshal Cordes

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the resignation of State Fire Marshal Scott Cordes. Cordes, who was appointed by the Governor in January 2023, has accepted the role of city administrator in Norfolk. His last day with the state will be March 7.

Gov. Pillen said he appreciated Cordes’ leadership of the Fire Marshal’s office over the past two years.

“Scott has dedicated his career to the fire service in multiple communities and through multiple positions at the state level, including as fire marshal. Scott also has a proven record in city administration, and I know he is looking forward to returning to Norfolk in that capacity,” said Gov. Pillen.

“Serving as Nebraska’s state fire marshal fulfilled a lifetime career dream of mine,” said Cordes. “Governor Pillen gave me that opportunity, and I will be forever grateful for that. I will cherish the relationships and experiences I encountered over the course of nearly 43 years of my life devoted to the Nebraska fire service and public safety.”

Assistant State Fire Marshal Doug Hohbein will serve in the interim role until a permanent fire marshal is announced.