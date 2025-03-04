Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

The Business Research Company

Shoulder Replacement Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The shoulder replacement devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.24 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The shoulder replacement devices market, enjoying a strong growth trend in recent years, is expected to bolster from $1.54 billion in 2024 to $1.66 billion in 2025. CAGR is projected for this market at 8.1%. The historic growth points towards higher prevalence of shoulder fractures, improvements in surgical tools and methods, expanding insurance coverage for procedures, the development of reverse shoulder prostheses, and an increase in patient demand for functional recovery.

What Is The Expected Market Size Of The Global Shoulder Replacement Devices Market In 2029?

The shoulder replacement devices market is poised for a notable expansion in the coming years, with an expected growth to $2.24 billion in 2029. This growth entails a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. Key trends driving this growth include advancements in robotic surgery, growing adoption of 3D printing for custom implants, rising awareness of joint health, increase in sports-related injuries, as well as expansion of healthcare access in emerging markets. There is also a notable demand for active lifestyle implants, increased focus on post-surgery rehabilitation technologies, expansion of robotic-assisted shoulder surgeries, use of advanced imaging techniques for pre-surgical planning, and a trend toward more affordable shoulder replacement options.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20953&type=smp).

What's Driving The Growth Of The Global Shoulder Replacement Devices Market?

Road accidents are contributing significantly to the growth of the shoulder replacement devices market. As road accidents increase due to factors such as vehicle usage, inadequate road safety measures, and distracted driving, the demand for shoulder replacement devices surges. These devices are essential for patients who have experienced severe shoulder trauma in road accidents. They help restore joint functionality, alleviate pain, and allow a return to daily activities, improving the quality of life through surgical interventions tailored to specific injuries. For instance, according to the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, an Australia-based government department, the number of road fatalities in December 2023 was 1,266, a 7.3% increase compared to the 1,178 fatalities recorded in 2022.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/shoulder-replacement-devices-global-market-report

Which Companies Are Dominating The Global Shoulder Replacement Devices Market?

Major industry players operating in the market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Arthrex Inc., Enovis Corp., Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Medaka International, Exactech Inc., Tornier Inc., Kina med Incorporated, Catalyst OrthoScience, FX Solutions LLC, Evolutis SA., Aevumed Inc., FH Orthopedics Inc., Shoulder Innovations Inc., Biotechpromed SA, and MedicalExpo. One trend seen within these companies is the development of advanced technologies to improve patient outcomes and address specific medical needs.

What Are Some Noteworthy Trends In The Shoulder Replacement Devices Market?

Advanced technologies like OsseoTi porous metal technology are making waves in the market, offering promising patient outcomes addressing specific medical needs. For instance, in January 2024, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., a US-based medical technology company, procured United States Food and Drug Administration FDA 510k clearance for its Osseo Fit Stemless Shoulder System designed for total shoulder replacement. This implant employs OsseoTi porous metal technology for enhanced biological fixation via bone ingrowth, while compatibility with existing Identity Humeral Heads ensures surgical flexibility.

How Is The Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Anatomical Shoulder Prosthesis, Reverse Shoulder Prosthesis

2 By Material: Metal, Polyethylene, Ceramic

3 By Procedure: Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty, Total Shoulder Arthroplasty, Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Outpatient Surgical Centers

Among these, further subdivisions are:

1 Anatomical Shoulder Prosthesis: Humeral Head Prosthesis, Total Shoulder Prosthesis Humeral And Glenoid Components, Partial Shoulder Prosthesis

2 Reverse Shoulder Prosthesis: Reverse Total Shoulder Prosthesis RTSA, Reverse Hemiarthroplasty, Inverted Ball-And-Socket Designs

What Are The Regional Insights For The Global Shoulder Replacement Devices Market?

North America led the shoulder replacement devices market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Hip Replacement Implants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hip-replacement-implants-global-market-report

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/testosterone-replacement-therapy-global-market-report

Automotive Glass Replacement Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-glass-replacement-global-market-report

To learn more about the Business Research Company, you can access over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.