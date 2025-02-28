March 2 to 8 Proclaimed Engineering and Geoscience Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 28 - Released on February 28, 2025

Highways Minister David Marit has proclaimed March 2 to 8 as Engineering and Geoscience Week in Saskatchewan to highlight the important work of those professionals.

"Engineers and geoscientists play an integral part of developing the infrastructure we use every day," Marit said. "We are thankful for these hard-working professionals that call Saskatchewan home and help build and support the province during a significant period of growth."

Engineers and geoscientists play a role in a wide variety of areas, infrastructure and industries.

This includes:

Agriculture;

Aerospace;

Environment;

Forestry;

Manufacturing;

Mining;

Utilities;

health care;

Education;

Highways; and

Natural resources.

"Saskatchewan people put their trust in the competence, integrity, and professional conduct of engineers and geoscientists," Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (APEGS) President Erin Moss Tressel said. "We are committed to protecting that trust by upholding the highest ethical and professional standards and recognizing the exemplary achievements and contributions of our members."

APEGS is the regulatory body for the engineering and geoscience professions in the province with more than 15,000 members. The Minister of Highways is also the minister responsible for the Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act for Saskatchewan.

