More Saskatchewan Patients to Benefit as Strep Testing Expands to 11 Additional Pharmacies

CANADA, November 7 - Released on November 7, 2025

As part of a pilot project launched in January 2025 that allows participating pharmacists to conduct one-stop testing for strep throat and assess for ear infections, the Government of Saskatchewan is expanding strep testing in multiple communities across the province to give patients faster, easier access to care.

Eleven pharmacies assessing for only ear infections are now able to conduct strep testing too. They join 11 pharmacies that have been conducting strep throat testing and assessing for ear infection since the pilot began, while another 24 sites will continue to offer ear infection assessments only. A list of pharmacies and communities is attached. For more information, visit the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals website.

Pharmacists at these select locations have been trained to assess symptoms, perform rapid testing for strep throat, and determine appropriate treatment options, including prescribing medication when appropriate.

“This pilot expansion is another example of how we are putting patients first by enhancing access to primary care, particularly in rural and remote communities,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “The continuing success of this pilot shows the vital role pharmacists play in improving access to timely care for common conditions, with patients benefiting from fast access to assessment and treatment.”

As of October 26, the total number of patients assessed at participating pharmacies was 4,327, with 3,302 for sore throat and 1,025 for suspected ear infections.

One hundred seventy pharmacists taking part in this program have been trained to meet competency requirements as established by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals and to follow mandatory guidelines.

“The Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals (SCPP) is encouraged to see the continued growth of pharmacist-led strep testing across the province,” SCPP President Scott Livingstone said. “Each phase of this initiative reflects the strength of pharmacist training, collaboration with medical experts, and the profession’s commitment to maintaining high standards of care and public protection.”

“This announcement is very good news for our patients and communities,” Warman Pharmasave Manager Heather Coleman said. “Allowing pharmacists to assess and prescribe for strep throat is a significant advancement for patient care in Saskatchewan. Greater access to timely testing and prescribing can help to prevent the spread of strep to others and reduce the risk of more severe complications.”

Based on the results of an evaluation, the program may be expanded to additional pharmacies in the future.

Saskatchewan pharmacists were first granted the authority to prescribe for three minor ailments in 2012. Since then, the list has grown to 31 conditions. The full list of conditions is available at the Government of Saskatchewan website.

This program flows from pharmacists’ scope expansion and training announced in September 2024 and is guided by the province’s Health Human Resources Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health care workers in Saskatchewan.

There are almost 1,300 practising pharmacists in more than 430 licensed community pharmacies in Saskatchewan. Pharmacists play a vital role in putting patients first by providing accessible, timely care in the communities where they live.

-30-

For more information, contact: