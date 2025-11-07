Unemployment Down to 5.5 Per Cent in October,14,000 Jobs Created in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 7 - Released on November 7, 2025

Statistics Canada's latest labour force numbers show that the labour market in Saskatchewan remains strong with 14,000 jobs added year-over-year in October, an increase of 2.3 per cent, the second highest amongst provinces. Saskatchewan's unemployment rate is the second lowest amongst provinces at 5.5 per cent, well below the national average of 6.9 per cent.

"Saskatchewan continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada as our economy creates more jobs and opportunities in the province," Deputy Premier and Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jim Reiter said. "Our government is here to support a strong labour force to fill the jobs being created, so Saskatchewan continues to be the best place to live, work and raise a family."

The province set record highs for the month of October, with 621,800 people currently employed in Saskatchewan, a labour force of 651,200 and 514,500 people employed full-time. Year-over-year, full-time employment in Saskatchewan increased by 12,600, an increase of 2.5 per cent.

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities also saw year-over-year growth. Compared to October 2024 Regina's employment was up 9,200, an increase of 6.4 per cent and Saskatoon's employment was up 1,900, an increase of 0.9 per cent.

Major year-over-year employment gains were reported for health care and social assistance, up 7,300, an increase of 7.6 per cent, and construction was up 4,400, an increase of 9.6 per cent.

Saskatchewan continues to show economic strength in other areas. In 2024, Saskatchewan's real GDP grew by 3.1 per cent from 2023, reaching $83.6 billion and ranking 2nd amongst provinces for growth. Saskatchewan ranked first amongst provinces for month-over-month growth in building construction investment in August 2025 compared to July 2025.

This economic growth is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan's released Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy.

-30-

