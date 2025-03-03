Brothers All Natural to Launch NEW Chili Lime Mango Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps at Expo West 2025

Brothers All Natural is excited to announce the launch of Chili Lime Mango Fruit Crisps, a bold and flavorful twist on our classic freeze-dried mango.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brothers All Natural is excited to announce the launch of Chili Lime Mango Fruit Crisps, a bold and flavorful twist on our classic freeze-dried mango. This new variety combines the sweet taste of mango with a zesty kick of chili and lime, creating a new fun and tangy new snack.The official launch of Chili Lime Mango Fruit Crisps will take place at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, from March 5th-7th, 2025, where samples of this new product will be available to try at Booth #5720.Brothers All Natural Freeze-Dried Sliced Chili Mango Fruit Crisps are a convenient way to eat more fruit with a kick! Mango slices are freeze-dried to lock in flavor and topped with a zesty blend of chili and lime. A bold, crunchy treat perfect for snacking on the go. With no sugar added, these fruit crisps are also gluten free, nut free, dairy free, soy free, vegan and kosher.“We’re thrilled to introduce another exciting addition to our lineup,” says Robert Larsen, Director of Sales at Brothers All Natural. “Chili Lime Mango Fruit Crisps bring a unique mix of sweet and spicy that we know our customers will love. As the demand for flavorful, better-for-you snacks continues to grow, we’re proud to offer an innovative option that stands out on the shelves.”After Expo West, Chili Lime Mango Fruit Crisps will be available for purchase at brothersallnatural.com and Amazon. For more information, visit brothersallnatural.com or stop by Booth #5720 at Expo West to be the first to try it!Brothers International Food, LLCBrothers International Food Holdings, LLC is based in Rochester, New York with offices in Fort Lauderdale & Tampa, Florida and Shanghai (China). Since the company was founded in 2000, the company has been led by Founder and CEO, Travis Betters, whose family had been passionately involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years.Brothers International Ingredients Division is a full-service direct importer, distributor, and supplier of bulk packaged ingredients for the food and beverage industry. In addition to supplying top-quality fruit and fruit juices, Brothers International is the parent company of Brothers-All-Natural, a leading Freeze-Dried Snack brand. Both Branded and Private label products can be found in retailers nationwide.In 2021, Brothers International acquired Dennick FruitSource. The combination allowed these two leading B2B ingredients companies to significantly expand their diversified product portfolio to better serve their customer base as a global supplier. In 2023, Brothers International acquired Hosh International LLC. Hosh is a value-added supplier of fruit and vegetable juice concentrates and purees to global CPG companies, operating a similar business model to Brothers’ B2B fruit ingredients division.For more information,Visit www.brothersinternational.com and www.brothersallnatural.com Join the conversation! Follow us @BrothersAllNatural or on Facebook at “Brothers-All-Natural.”

