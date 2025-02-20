Brothers International Food Holdings Promotes Luca Da Ponte as Vice President for the Hosh International Division

Luca Da Ponte

Brothers International is thrilled to announce the promotion of Luca Da Ponte to VP, Hosh International Division.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brothers International is thrilled to announce the promotion of Luca Da Ponte to VP, Hosh International Division. Since joining the company as Sales Director in 2024, Luca has played a key role in driving procurement and sales growth, leveraging his 22 years of industry experience and strategic expertise.“I'm thrilled to step into this leadership role and guide the Hosh Division towards achieving even greater milestones.” said Luca Da Ponte.Luca’s leadership and dedication have been extremely valuable to the team, positioning Hosh International for continued success. His deep understanding of the industry and commitment make him a vital asset to the company’s future growth.“Luca's innovative thinking and ability to drive results have been instrumental to the Hosh team's success. We are excited to see him take on new challenges in this elevated position,” said Travis Betters, Chief Executive Officer.In his new role, Luca will lead the Hosh International Division in the Fort Lauderdale office.About Brothers International Food Holdings, LLCBrothers International Food Holdings, LLC is based in Rochester, New York with offices in Fort Lauderdale & Tampa, Florida and Shanghai (China). Since the company was founded in 2000, the company has been led by Founder and CEO, Travis Betters, whose family had been passionately involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years.Brothers International Ingredients Division is a full-service direct importer, distributor, and supplier of bulk packaged ingredients for the food and beverage industry. In addition to supplying top-quality fruit and fruit juices, Brothers International is the parent company of Brothers-All-Natural, a leading Freeze-Dried Snack brand. These products can be found in retailers nationwide.In 2021, Brothers International acquired Dennick FruitSource. The combination allowed these two leading B2B ingredients companies to significantly expand their diversified product portfolio to better serve their customer base as a global supplier. In 2023, Brothers International acquired Hosh International LLC. Hosh is a value-added supplier of fruit and vegetable juice concentrates and purees to global CPG companies, operating a similar business model to Brothers’ B2B fruit ingredients division.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.