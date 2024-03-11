Brothers All Natural to Launch NEW Infused Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps at Expo West 2024
NEW Infused Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps at Expo West 2024
Combining our best-selling Fuji apples with 3 popular berries makes a fun combination of taste and color that stands out. We look forward to continued success in this rapidly growing area.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brothers All Natural is excited to announce the launch of Infused Fruit Crisps. A brand new, innovative way to combine fruits together. Each crisp is a blend of Fuji apples, and the vibrant juice of three popular berries. The initial launch of Infused Fruit Crisps will be at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA from March 12th-16th, 2024. Infused Fruit Crisps are available in 3 flavor combinations: Fuji Apples infused with Raspberry, Blueberry and Strawberry, and can be tried at Booth #5720.
— Robert Larsen, VP, Brothers All Natural Division
Redefine snacking with Infused Fruit Crisps. Brothers All Natural sliced fuji apples are soaked in berry juice, then freeze-dried for a crispy and fruity flavor combination. These vibrant fruit crisps are made from 100% fruit and contain no additives, preservatives, or artificial colorings.
Infused Fruit Crisps are available resealable packaging, perfect for on-the-go snacking. Each bag is equivalent to 2 cups of fresh fruit, more than the full amount of fruit that the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines advises to consume per day. An entire bag contains just 90 calories.
Brothers All Natural Freeze-Dried Infused Fruit Crisps are peanut-free, tree-nut free, soy-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, Kosher, and non-GMO. These new crisps are made from simple ingredients – 100% fruit.
“We are excited to add a brand new product to the portfolio.” shares Robert Larsen, VP, Brothers All Natural Division. “Combining our best-selling Fuji apples with 3 popular berries makes a fun combination of taste and color that stands out. We look forward to continued success in this rapidly growing area.”
The initial launch of Brothers All Natural Infused Fruit Crisps will be available to try at Booth #5720 at Expo West, from March 12th to 16th, 2024. They are also available for purchase online at brothersallnatural.com and Amazon. Brothers All Natural Fruit Crisps are bursting with sweet flavor and vibrant color, and make simple snacking not only easy, but more importantly, tasty.
Brothers International Food, LLC
Brothers International Food Holdings, LLC is based in Rochester, New York with offices in Fort Lauderdale & Tampa, Florida and Shanghai (China). Since the company was founded in 2000, the company has been led by Founder and CEO, Travis Betters, whose family had been passionately involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years.
Brothers International Ingredients Division is a full-service direct importer, distributor, and supplier of bulk packaged ingredients for the food and beverage industry. In addition to supplying top-quality fruit and fruit juices, Brothers International is the parent company of Brothers-All-Natural, a leading Freeze-Dried Snack brand. Both Branded and Private label products can be found in retailers nationwide.
In 2021, Brothers International acquired Dennick FruitSource. The combination allowed these two leading B2B ingredients companies to significantly expand their diversified product portfolio to better serve their customer base as a global supplier. In 2023, Brothers International acquired Hosh International LLC. Hosh is a value-added supplier of fruit and vegetable juice concentrates and purees to global CPG companies, operating a similar business model to Brothers’ B2B fruit ingredients division.
Andy keane
Brothers International
+1 585-343-3007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram