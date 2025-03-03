Courtney Hoffman named President of APCO Holdings

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings, LLC (APCO), a leading provider and administrator of automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and home to the EasyCare, National Auto Care (now EasyCare), GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, and Rider’s Advantage brands, has named Courtney Hoffman as President. She will also continue leading the revenue channel and M&A efforts for APCO.With over 25 years of experience in the automotive F&I industry, Courtney has built a reputation as a dynamic and forward-thinking leader. Since joining APCO Holdings through our acquisition of National Auto Care, she has played a pivotal role in shaping our company’s growth trajectory. Her expertise in product innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence has been instrumental in expanding our market presence and strengthening relationships across the industry.As President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Courtney will continue to lead with a focus on delivering best-in-class solutions for our partners, enhancing customer experience, and driving innovation that reinforces APCO Holdings as an industry leader. With her guidance, we are poised for continued success and new opportunities in the ever-evolving automotive landscape."This well-deserved promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to our company’s success," said Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings.Prior to APCO, Courtney held key leadership roles at Allstate Dealer Services and National Auto Care, where she led major initiatives that drove revenue growth, enhanced customer engagement, and positioned the company as a leader in the F&I space. Her deep understanding of the industry, combined with her ability to anticipate market trends, has made her a trusted voice both internally and externally.“I am honored to step into this role and continue working alongside our talented team to drive APCO’s growth and innovation,” said Courtney Hoffman. “The automotive F&I industry is evolving rapidly, and I am excited to lead APCO in developing solutions that empower our partners and elevate customer experiences.”About APCO Holdings, LLCSince 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, National Auto Care (now EasyCare), GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, Rider’s Advantage and other brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare and GWC Warranty F&I products are the only “MotorTrendRecommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, support over 8,000 dealers, protected over 23 million customers, and have paid over $3.7 billion in claims. For more information, visit apcoholdings.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.