Petra Automotive and EasyCare Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Profits and Support to Fixed Ops Departments 

CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petra Automotive Products, the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world and supplier in over 40 countries across the globe and multiple OEMs, announced today a strategic partnership with EasyCare, a leading provider and administrator of automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) products, to help boost customer retention and profitability for Fixed Ops departments across the United States.Already trusted by over 12,000 dealerships, EasyCare will now offer Petra’s high-performance chemical solution products and training as a part of their award-winning suite of Fixed Op solutions, which also includes leading-edge service advisor training. In addition to the quality formulations the Petra chemicals provide, the partnership will include technician training to enhance the service experience, point-of-sale materials to engage customers with eye-catching designs, and Petra’s industry-leading lifetime warranty program to help retain customers and build consumer trust and loyalty.“We are excited to welcome EasyCare as the first strategic partner for the distribution of our innovative suite of chemical solutions, training, and marketing programs,” said Arnold Gacita, Sr., Founder of Petra Automotive Products. “We chose to partner with EasyCare because they share our deep commitment to helping dealers improve their profitability while giving service drive customers the best experience possible.”This partnership is designed to not only help dealers save money, but also to help them grow their business with training and world class products. Dealers taking advantage of this offering can save an average of 10% chemical costs and grow their maintenance business by 15% on average.“Adding Petra’s award-winning products and services to our full suite of F&I, Fixed Ops and dealership-wide solutions not only gives our dealers access to the best premium chemicals on the market, but the training and marketing support is unmatched. This partnership will enable us to continue to help drive efficiency, profitability and growth for our dealer partners,” said Courtney Wanderon, Chief Revenue Officer of EasyCare.For more information on this partnership, please visit www.easycare.com/petra or contact your authorized EasyCare representative.###About Petra Automotive Products:Petra Automotive Products is family-owned and headquartered in Cypress, Texas, just outside Houston. Since 2010, the company’s mission has been to create automotive maintenance products and services that facilitate superior vehicle performance and provide world-class customer service through automotive dealers, auto chains, and independent vehicle repair facilities. To date, Petra has created over 360 offerings and is the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, delivering Petra branded products to 44 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Petra has continued to build product strength and value by offering innovative warranty programs and vehicle maintenance training. To learn more, visit www.petraautoproducts.com or call 1-888-Petra-61.About EasyCare:Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 23 million customers and paid over $3.7 billion in claims. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com

