EasyCare’s Jamison Carrier to Present on Integrating Sales & Finance at RVDA Convention

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EasyCare, a leader in F&I solutions for the RV industry, announces an upcoming speaking session at the RV Dealers Association (RVDA) convention. Jamison Carrier, Vice President of Sales for RV and Marine, will present "Integrating Sales & Finance to Deliver More RVs for More Gross Profit" on November 13, 2024, from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.In this session, Carrier will address the challenges dealers face in a soft market, including the impact of high interest rates, negative equity positions, and inflation on purchasing decisions. Attendees will learn how to leverage finance department strategies throughout the buying process, understand customer behaviors, communicate effectively, and create a competitive advantage for their dealerships.This speaking engagement follows the merger of EasyCare and Relentless Dealer Services (RDS) in September, where the two brands united into a nationwide F&I force under the EasyCare brand.“This is our first RVDA as a combined EasyCare team,” said Carrier. “We have a fresh new look, including a larger booth than ever so we can spend quality time with attendees. We’re deeply invested in driving success for RV dealers.”Attendees of RVDA can also take advantage of a discount on any F&I training seminar held in 2025, plus register to win a Bushnell Bone Collector 850 Rangefinder and 10x42 Binoculars Combo. To learn more, please visit EasyCare booth 425.For more information about the speaking session or to learn more about EasyCare’s adventure solutions, please visit easycare.com/adventure About EasyCare:Since 1984, EasyCare has helped some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, dealer wealth building, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for auto, RV, marine, and powersports dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings family of brands, which has protected over 24 million customers, paid over $3.7 billion in claims, supports over 12,000 dealers, and has over $1B in dealer wealth under management. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com

