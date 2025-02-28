Maine DOE Update – February 28, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine Department of Education Releases Interactive AI Guidance Toolkit for Schools and Educators

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to announce the release of an AI Guidance Toolkit. This dynamic resource goes beyond traditional policies, pairing guidance with learning by offering practical tools, real-world scenarios, and ongoing learning opportunities that support ethical, responsible, and effective AI use. Grounded in digital citizenship and computer science foundations, this toolkit is designed to enhance the understanding and application of artificial intelligence in education. | More

Maine Celebrates Career and Technical Education Month in February

Over the last six years, Career and Technical Education (CTE) enrollment in Maine has increased by more than 20%. Currently, there are more than 10,500 enrollments in Maine CTE programs – the highest number to date. Maine’s CTE schools provide students with access to more than 90 unique programs that prepare them for a variety of post-secondary pathways. | More

Maine DOE Seeking Public Comment for a Tydings Amendment Waiver of FY24 ESEA Funds and FY25 Carryover of Excess Title I, Part A Funds

Pursuant to the authority granted under Section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) intends to apply for a Tydings Amendment waiver and a Title I Carryover of Excess waiver from the U.S. Department of Education (USED). | More

One Week Remaining to Participate in Read to ME Challenge and Enter Author Drawing

There is one week left of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 10th annual Read to ME Challenge! Since 2015, this month-long public awareness campaign has supported children’s literacy growth by encouraging adults to read to and/or with children during the month of February. Participants are encouraged to capture a 15-minute session with a photo or video, posted to social media to encourage others to take part. | More

National School Breakfast Week in March: Prioritizing Nutrition for Student Success

The National School Breakfast Program (SBP) plays a vital role in ensuring students start their day with the nutrition they need to succeed academically. Launched in 1966 as a pilot project, and made a permanent entitlement program in 1975, the SBP has steadily expanded over the years, serving millions of students across the nation. In Maine alone, public schools served more than 11.3 million breakfasts in 2024, highlighting the growing need for nutritious meals. | More

Registration Now Open for the MLTI Student Conference in May

Registration is now open for the 2025 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference in May! The deadline to register is March 28, 2025. | More

Nominations Open for 2025 History Teacher of the Year

Do you know an incredible history teacher who brings the past to life with passion and creativity? If so, consider nominating them as 2025 History Teacher of the Year! Nominations will be accepted until April 30, 2025. | More

Scholarship Opportunity for Maine Students: Applications Open for Barowsky Scholars Program

The Barowsky Scholars Program has opened applications for the 2025-2026 school year. This program offers scholarships for Maine students who are planning to attend a four-year college. Applications are due Friday, March 14, 2025, at noon. | More

Maine Surplus Property Sale for Educational Institutions: 50% Off of Furniture

Maine Surplus Property is currently having a 50%-off-furniture sale through March 14, 2025, for educational institutions and other qualifying organizations with a donee application on file. | More

Student Opportunity: Applications Open for No-Cost, Immersive Keller BLOOM Ocean Research Experience

Do you know a Maine high school junior who is interested in the ocean? If so, please consider spreading the word that the application for the free Keller BLOOM Program through the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences is now open! | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Maranacook Middle School Students Share Their Experiences Participating in “Ice Day”

On Wednesday, February 5, the awesome Acadia team from Maranacook Middle School embarked on an adventure to Maranacook Lake for a super fun day of winter activities on the ice! The air was crisp, and everything sparkled under the bright winter sun. This article is a combination of three articles written by Maranacook Middle School Students Sabrina Foth (grade 6), Veda Tibbetts (grade 8), and Lucas Giles (grade 7) following the ice harvesting event. | More

Meet Lyseth Elementary Environmental Literacy Teacher and School Garden Coordinator Leigh Quigley

Throughout the years, Portland Public Schools (PPS) has implemented an Outdoor and Experiential Learning program in all of its 10 elementary schools. Over time, this program has evolved from focusing solely on school gardens, to including the habitat of the living schoolyard, to now, incorporating a deeper, systematic implementation of Environmental Literacy that aligns with students’ learning standards and grade-level curriculum. | More

Mt. Ararat Middle School Teacher Brings Real-World Problem Solving into the Classroom

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is proud to highlight a transformative shift taking place at Mt. Ararat Middle School, where student-centered learning is redefining how students engage with their education. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Part B of Celebrating Rural Maine Project to Focus on Wabanaki Perspectives

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is pleased to announce the distinguished speakers for Part B of the Celebrating Rural Maine project! This three-part professional learning series engages rural educators in a deep exploration of Maine’s history. All teachers are welcome to participate in Part B, regardless of prior participation in other sessions. | More

Reminder: Register for Inclusive Education Conference on April 10

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) for the state’s first Inclusive Education Conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center. The conference theme is “Reimagining Education: Empowering All Learners, Embracing All Abilities.” It will provide school communities (educators, administrators, families, and students) with the tools necessary to empower every student, particularly those with disabilities, by embracing diverse abilities and ensuring that all students have the support they need to build inclusive, meaningful futures. | More

Webinar Series: Promoting Positive Childhood Experiences and Resilience

Maine Youth Thriving is hosting a series of free, virtual (via Zoom) professional development sessions throughout the next ten months in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Service’s Office of Child and Family Services. | More

Registration Open for the Alternative Education Association of Maine’s Spring Conference

Registration is now open for the Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine’s Spring Conference, scheduled for Friday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Thomas College in Waterville. This year’s theme is “Meeting Them Where They Are.” | More

Registration Open for Maine Council for the Social Studies Annual Conference

The Maine Council for Social Studies is hosting its annual conference at the Augusta Civic Center on March 24, 2025. This year’s theme is “Expanding Democracy,” emphasizing the importance of preserving and expanding the Voting Rights Act of 1965 on its 60th anniversary. The deadline to register for the conference is March 17. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.