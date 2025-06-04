Empowering Students: Workforce Development and the Dignity of Risk

Pictured (left to right): John Post, Kameron King, Danica Wooster, Kay Fearon, and Arnold Bulley.

At the core of teaching is a central question: How can we ensure that every student gets the best education possible? This was the theme of the Maine Department of Education’s Inclusive Education Conference, focused on supporting students with disabilities throughout their pre-K-12 schooling and into meaningful adult lives.

Held at the Augusta Civic Center, the conference provided an opportunity for attendees to sit in on a variety of panels and workshops, centered around some key questions: How can we rethink classroom spaces to make them more accessible to students who are receiving special education services? How can we rework individualized education plans (IEPs) to ensure inclusion across all settings? How can we ensure that students with disabilities have the same opportunities in school as other students?

One such panel was on the topic of “Dignity of Risk for Students with Disabilities.” The panelists included a variety of people from different backgrounds, including educators, employers, employment specialists, and a young employee with lived experience, each offering valuable perspectives on how risk impacts the development and success of students with disabilities.

Liam Danaher, ELO Coordinator at Noble High School, discusses the dignity of risk and supporting students in their journey with career exploration.

Janet May, Coordinator of Transition and Adults at the University of Maine Center for Community Inclusion and Disability Studies, opened the discussion asking panelists, “What is dignity of risk?” Each panelist responded with varying perspectives on the discussion; however, a common thread emerged: Students should be allowed to take risks, make mistakes, and fail, because it is often in that moment of failure that people truly grow. Panelist John Post, a vocational rehabilitation counselor said, “It is okay to have a negative impact from a risk. What’s important is to learn how to come back from it.”

Each panelist shared their own experiences, encouraging students to embrace manageable risks. Kamron King, who works in an apprenticeship program for high-skilled labor jobs, shared that starting out in the program was tough, but being allowed to fail helped him to grow. Danica Wooster, a Student Support Specialist at the Mid-Coast School of Technology, is a woman working in a male-dominated field. She emphasized the importance of pushing yourself and learning from personal challenges; Arnold Bulley, a Human Resources and Safety Manager at Shiretown Solutions in Houlton, noted that he always sets goals for students to help them grow, letting them take risks. Liam Danaher, Extended Learning Opportunities Coordinator at Noble High School, recalled his six-year-old son learning how to mountain bike with the mantra, “No risk, no reward.”

The panel went on to address many other questions about the balance between growth and support. In the end, it was a productive conversation about how to tackle these delicate and necessary challenges.

Another panel question involved striking the right balance between providing necessary support, while still allowing for the dignity of risk and personal growth. As discussed by Wooster and Danaher, this balance is rooted in the belief that meaningful learning and growth happen through experience, especially through mistakes. The support should be individualized and dynamic, adapting to each student’s needs. King’s experience further emphasized this. He talked about how his vocational rehabilitation counselor supported him in his journey to becoming a welder at a shipyard, which, with many ups and downs, demonstrates how support helps individuals to flourish.

Bulley added, “To me, a balanced support means pulling back on those parents and job coaches and employment specialists in order to let a person learn and grow.”

Ultimately, balancing support with risk is about building a toolkit that, as Kay Fearon, Diversified Occupations Instructor at Portland Arts and Technology High School described, helps students to adapt and find their own ways of achieving success, even in the face of limitations and challenges.

Conference panelists emphasized that it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach; it’s about guiding students to recognize their strengths, confront their fears, and know that setbacks are part of the path to confidence, independence, and personal fulfillment.

For both employers and individuals alike, inclusive workplaces are essential. When people with disabilities and other diverse backgrounds are fully included, organizations across industries unlock greater potential—for their teams, individual employees, and the broader workforce.

This article was written by Vagni Das, a rising senior at Yarmouth High School. As part of her extended learning experience, she is working as an intern at the Maine DOE.