Maine DOE Update – May 30, 2025

Language, Culture, and Connection: Maine DOE Launches Global Partners Network Webpage

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to announce the launch of its new Global Partners Network webpage, a central hub highlighting Maine’s six active international agreements with China, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, and Taiwan. This resource marks an important step in ongoing efforts to connect Maine educators and students to global learning opportunities that strengthen multilingualism, cultural understanding, and future readiness. | More

Power Up Your Summer Learning Programs! May Flyer for Maine Surplus Property

Is your school in need of laptops, desktop computers, multi-device charging stations, monitors, or standard and multifunction printers/copiers/scanners? What about unused ink toner cartridges (HP and other brands), projectors with carrying cases (Epson, InFocus brands), white boards, desks, folding tables, chairs, or other furniture? If so, Maine Surplus Property has these and other items available! | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Upcoming Opportunities to Strengthen Family Engagement Practices; Informational Session on June 3

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports is pleased to announce two upcoming opportunities for schools, school administrative units, and/or individual educators to strengthen their family engagement practices. | More

Webinar: Nature as Canvas – Ephemeral Art and Outdoor Learning

Join Joshua Chard, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow, for an engaging 45-minute webinar on how nature-based and ephemeral art can ignite creativity, deepen content learning, and strengthen students’ connection to place. | More

Deepen Your MTSS Expertise This Summer with New Asynchronous Mini-Course Series

Are you ready to grow your Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) knowledge and practice? This summer, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to offer a three-part, fully asynchronous MTSS Mini-Course Series. Each 28-day course builds on the last—complete Course 1 to unlock Course 2, and finish Course 2 to gain access to Course 3. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

