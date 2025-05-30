Maine DOE Update – May 30, 2025
News & Updates
Language, Culture, and Connection: Maine DOE Launches Global Partners Network Webpage
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to announce the launch of its new Global Partners Network webpage, a central hub highlighting Maine’s six active international agreements with China, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, and Taiwan. This resource marks an important step in ongoing efforts to connect Maine educators and students to global learning opportunities that strengthen multilingualism, cultural understanding, and future readiness. | More
Power Up Your Summer Learning Programs! May Flyer for Maine Surplus Property
Is your school in need of laptops, desktop computers, multi-device charging stations, monitors, or standard and multifunction printers/copiers/scanners? What about unused ink toner cartridges (HP and other brands), projectors with carrying cases (Epson, InFocus brands), white boards, desks, folding tables, chairs, or other furniture? If so, Maine Surplus Property has these and other items available! | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
Professional Learning/Training Opportunities
Upcoming Opportunities to Strengthen Family Engagement Practices; Informational Session on June 3
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports is pleased to announce two upcoming opportunities for schools, school administrative units, and/or individual educators to strengthen their family engagement practices. | More
Webinar: Nature as Canvas – Ephemeral Art and Outdoor Learning
Join Joshua Chard, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow, for an engaging 45-minute webinar on how nature-based and ephemeral art can ignite creativity, deepen content learning, and strengthen students’ connection to place. | More
Deepen Your MTSS Expertise This Summer with New Asynchronous Mini-Course Series
Are you ready to grow your Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) knowledge and practice? This summer, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to offer a three-part, fully asynchronous MTSS Mini-Course Series. Each 28-day course builds on the last—complete Course 1 to unlock Course 2, and finish Course 2 to gain access to Course 3. | More
Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:
