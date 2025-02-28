Student Opportunity: Applications Open for No-Cost, Immersive Keller BLOOM Ocean Research Experience

Do you know a Maine high school junior who is interested in the ocean? If so, please consider spreading the word that the application for the free Keller BLOOM Program through the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences is now open!

Enrolled students will spend one week (May 18-23, 2025) living on the Bigelow East Boothbay campus, gaining experience with advanced scientific equipment and learning from world leaders in oceanographic research.

The Keller BLOOM Program was founded by Bigelow scientist Maureen Keller to provide students with a hands-on ocean science experience. This program offers Maine high school juniors an opportunity to be immersed in a research environment, working alongside professional researchers. Through field sampling and laboratory activities, including data collection, synthesis, and analysis, participating students learn what a career as an ocean scientist involves.

Current Maine high school juniors (2024-2025 school year, including homeschooled students) are encouraged to apply by April 14, 2025. No prior research experience is necessary. Sixteen students will be selected, and Bigelow will provide chaperoned room and board. In addition to getting laboratory access, students will also get out on the water aboard Bigelow’s new research vessel, the R/V Bowditch!

Bigelow is hoping to include representation from each county in Maine in this year’s student roster. You may read more about the program and its history here.

For questions or more information, please contact Dr. Nicole Poulton at 207-315-2567 x513 or npoulton@bigelow.org.