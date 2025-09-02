MEDIA RELEASE: 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year State Finalists Announced

Congratulations to Julia Edwards from Androscoggin County, Bridget Wright from Lincoln County, Benjamin Johnson from Penobscot County, and Dawn Lee from Sagadahoc County.

Augusta, MAINE—Four Maine educators representing counties from the coast to the highlands are state finalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. Julia Edwards, a choral music teacher at Poland Regional High School; Bridget Wright, an English teacher at Lincoln Academy; Benjamin Johnson, a Latin teacher at Hampden Academy; and Dawn Lee, a school library/media and unified literacy teacher at Morse High School, were selected from the 2025 Maine County Teachers of the Year cohort to move forward in the Teacher of the Year process.

“Congratulations to the four 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year state finalists,” Commissioner of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Pender Makin said. “Your dedication to your students, innovation in your teaching, and contributions to your communities have all led up to this well-deserved moment of recognition. Thank you for your commitment to public education in Maine, helping to raise our state’s next generation of leaders and thinkers.”

One of the four state finalists will be named 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year, an honor bestowed annually upon one educator in Maine. This announcement will occur in October after the final stages of the selection process are complete. Maine’s Teacher of the Year serves as an advocate for the teaching profession, as well as Maine schools and students, and represents Maine in the National Teacher of the Year Program.

Each teacher was nominated for this recognition by a member of their community because of their exemplary service in education and dedication to their students. A distinguished panel of teachers, principals, and business community members selected them from a pool of hundreds of other nominated educators. The Maine DOE, Educate Maine, the Maine State Board of Education, and the Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA) announced the state finalists.

“These four state finalists embody the exemplary teaching we see in classrooms across Maine,” Jason Judd, Ed.D., Executive Director of Educate Maine, said. “There are so many inspiring and innovative teachers across Maine, and we look forward to working with and supporting the finalists and all of the 2025 County Teachers of the Year. They are amazing teacher-leaders and ambassadors for their profession, and most importantly, they make a difference in students’ lives every day.”

“The Maine Teacher of the Year state finalists represent the very best of our profession: educators who inspire curiosity, foster a love of learning, and make a lasting difference in the lives of students every day,” Paulette Bonneau, Chair of the Maine State Board of Education, said. “Their dedication and innovation embody the strength of Maine’s schools and the promise of our future.”

“These finalists are all exciting educators, committed to the growth of their students beyond academics,” Becky Hallowell, 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year, said. “They each honor the whole student and find ways to deepen the connection of their students to the community. I have already learned so much from all the finalists and look forward to learning even more about their practice. Maine is fortunate to have these four teachers representing the great work of educators happening across our state.”

“We are excited to celebrate and learn alongside these remarkable finalists, whose voices and leadership continue to strengthen education in Maine,” MCSTOYA co-presidents Hillary Bellefleur and Heather Whitaker said. “They reflect the creativity, commitment, and heart that define our profession. The difference they make in their classrooms and communities is inspiring, and we look forward to championing their work, as they highlight the many strengths and ongoing growth of Maine’s public schools.”

More about the 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year state finalists:

Julia Edwards

Choral Music Teacher, Poland Regional High School

2025 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year

“What a joy it is to collaborate with stellar peers through the Maine County and State Teachers of the Year program! I am grateful for the opportunity to represent my students, colleagues, teachers, mentors, and family in advocating for Maine schools and music education. Above all, it is inspiring to learn from peers and to witness the work that Educate Maine and the Maine DOE do to amplify the good that is happening in our state’s schools.”

Julia Edwards is the choral music teacher at RSU 16’s Poland Regional High School and Bruce Whittier Middle School in Poland, Maine. She earned her Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education at the University of Massachusetts – Amherst, where she studied oboe and served as a teaching fellow for the Children’s Chorus of Springfield. She returned home to Bridgton, Maine after graduating college to teach elementary music in North Conway, New Hampshire for two years before accepting her current position in the fall of 2012.

Edwards’ leadership experience at Poland Regional High School includes coordinating the “Roundtable” grade-level advisory program and serving as coordinator for the all-virtual learning program during the hybrid school year. As an advocate for professional collaboration, she served on the District Professional Learning Committee, where she proposed and co-created RSU 16’s annual district-wide conference. She finds the most joy, however, in working with her students. Edwards believes that all students deserve access to an excellent music education, regardless of their background, identity, or geographical location. Cultural curiosity and musicianship are at the core of her teaching philosophy, and she has worked to create many intercultural and intergenerational experiences for her students and community.

In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Edwards has served as a guest clinician and manager for district and state festivals in Maine and has presented on pedagogical topics for state, regional, and national conferences. She recently moved into the role of president for the Maine chapter of the American Choral Directors Association, where she is working to expand community singing opportunities throughout the state. As an advocate for cultural curiosity, Edwards has designed a Cultural Context Curriculum, which helps students to develop tools for ethically and enthusiastically exploring the world around them, as well as skills to be better world citizens. She believes music and community are synonymous, and she loves participating in the music community as a listener and performer.

Outside of teaching, Edwards enjoys skiing; cross-stitching; playing concerts with her folk band, Bold Riley; and exploring the Maine outdoors with her husband, two children, and rowdy dog, Baxter.

Bridget Wright

English Teacher, Lincoln Academy

2025 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year

“I am honored to be a Maine Teacher of the Year state finalist and am grateful for the support and encouragement I’ve received from my family and school community. As an English teacher, I know that good teaching, just like good writing, is a process that can’t happen in isolation; I look forward to engaging with educators from around the state to continue building a community rooted in collaboration, celebration, and support.”

Bridget Wright is a high school English teacher at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle, Maine. Wright attended the University of Maine at Farmington for both her bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education, English and her master’s degree in Educational Leadership. She is the 2025 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year.

Wright believes that curiosity is essential to lifelong learning and is committed to providing her students space and support to engage in healthy academic risk-taking. She knows that no one becomes a stronger learner by using the same formulaic strategies. Given time and encouragement to explore, especially when it leads to roadblocks and revisions, students end up becoming confident writers, readers, researchers, and critical thinkers.

Teaching writing is one of Wright’s favorite parts of English, and she founded student-staffed writing centers at two schools, including Lincoln Academy. She has developed programming to help others establish writing centers of their own and was featured in Dr. Rich Kent’s second edition of “A Guide to Creating Student-Staffed Writing Centers.” A presenter at multiple conferences across Maine and New England, including the Maine Council for English Language Arts conference, Wright loves collaborating with and learning from other educators. She has been a Civil Rights Team advisor for a decade and is deeply devoted to ensuring students of all identities and backgrounds feel welcome and safe in their school communities. In addition to teaching English, her school’s Flexible Learning Block model allows her to engage students in everything from weaving and knitting to Dungeons & Dragons.

Wright served as a dorm parent for more than seven years, and this experience greatly shaped how she helps students to build community both in and out of school. She has previously served as a leadership team member and department head, as well as Maine Council for English Language Arts board member and secretary. She currently sits on Lincoln Academy’s Governance Committee and runs the Writing Center program in addition to supporting the development of Lincoln’s senior project curriculum.

When not teaching, Wright can usually be found crafting while listening to audiobooks. She loves knitting, spinning, and weaving and is also a sewist who makes her own clothes. She resides in a little house in the woods with her husband, Andrew, and her beloved cat and dog.

Benjamin Johnson

Latin Teacher, Hampden Academy

2025 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year

“Being named a state finalist for Maine Teacher of the Year is a great honor, but I wouldn’t be here without my students. Their curiosity, passion, and voices inspire me daily, reminding me why teaching is a worthwhile profession, and I am honored to represent them and all the great educators across Maine as we celebrate the power of learning that connects classrooms to the wider world.”

Benjamin Johnson teaches Latin and AP Seminar to 9th through 12th graders at Hampden Academy in Hampden, Maine. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Classics, with a concentration in Latin, and Biology, with a concentration in Microbiology, from Cornell University and a master’s in Latin from the University of Florida. He is the 2025 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year.

Johnson is a strong advocate for giving students an active role in their education. As a Latin teacher, he believes that studying the origins of our modern practices helps students to better understand the world they live in. He emphasizes inquiry, curiosity, and student voice in every lesson. His classroom blends traditional language study with innovative technology, ensuring that tools support the essential relationships between students and teachers. He oversees both Hampden’s and Maine’s Junior Classical Leagues, organizations that provide engaging opportunities for students of the classics, and he regularly leads trips to Italy and Greece for his students.

Johnson is also an innovator in the Latin classroom, and he advocates for the use of technology to supplement and support, rather than replace, the student-teacher relationship. He runs the LatinTutorial YouTube channel with more than 125,000 subscribers, and he has created digital tools such as Latintutorial.com and Hexameter.co, resources used by tens of thousands of learners worldwide. Johnson serves as Instructional Team Leader for World Languages at Hampden Academy and is a leader in his local education association. He recently served on the AP Latin Development Committee and helped to revise the national curriculum and assessment for AP Latin. Johnson also teaches classics and Latin courses at the University of Maine.

When he isn’t teaching, Johnson can be found spending time with his family, biking around Bangor, drinking good coffee, or happily wrangling unruly prepositions to end sentences with.

Dawn Lee

School Library/Media and Unified Literacy Teacher, Morse High School

2025 Sagadahoc County Teacher of the Year

“Growing up, I witnessed the transformative power of education through a family member who learned to read at the age of 76, shaping my belief that education changes lives and strengthens communities. Today, I celebrate how educators across Maine nurture collaboration, curiosity, creativity, community, and innovation, sustaining families for generations. As a Maine Teacher of the Year state finalist, I am grateful for the platform to honor and share these stories and for the steadfast support of my students, colleagues, community, and family, who remind me daily of the inspiring learning unfolding in our schools.”

Dawn Lee is a school library media specialist and teacher at Morse High School in Bath, Maine. She holds a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from Miami University and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina. A passionate advocate for inclusion, Lee is a founding leader of her school’s nationally recognized Unified Literacy program, where students with and without intellectual disabilities connect through the power of reading, writing, and art. Lee’s pioneering spirit led her to create Maine’s first Unified Academics Conference, a statewide platform celebrating inclusive education. Presenting at numerous state and regional conferences, Lee, her co-teacher, and their students have inspired educators and administrators to establish similar inclusive academic programs.

In her role as a school librarian, Lee champions equity through diverse book collections and community programs, including partnerships with the Maine Humanities Council, creating a safe space where all students can learn and thrive. Recognizing the silent struggles that many of her students face, she established the Morse High School Food Pantry in 2008, which has supported students and families experiencing food insecurity for 18 years. What began as a small, staff-supported initiative has grown into a student-led program distributing more than 1,000 pounds of food each month, offering free daily snacks, sponsoring a community fresh produce table, and providing personal hygiene products and school supplies.

Lee serves on her school district’s Community, Connections, and Belonging Committee, contributing to districtwide efforts that foster inclusion and strengthen community engagement. She is a board member of her local public library and the Bath Area Backpack Program, which provides food for Midcoast Maine families, and advises the Can We? Project, supporting high school students in developing communication skills to engage as active citizens. Deeply committed to helping students discover the joy of learning, Lee strives to create student-centered spaces that spark curiosity and encourage exploration. She embraces a pedagogy that centers student voice in the learning design process, ensuring curriculum is meaningful and relevant. Through this approach, her students actively engage in projects that connect them to their community and the wider world, including participation in Wreaths Across America and the Smithsonian Virtual Exchange Program.

Lee’s innovative teaching and leadership have earned her multiple fellowships and grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Library of Congress, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum to support projects that promote inclusive programming, community engagement, and curriculum innovation. In recognition of her dedication to students and community, Lee has received the Dr. Patricia Ames Distinguished Teacher Award, been named the 2025 Sagadahoc County Teacher of the Year, and been honored as a Midcoast Maine Outstanding Woman Community Member.

Outside of the classroom, Lee enjoys absorbing the quiet beauty of an art museum, curling up with a good book, exploring new corners of the world for fresh inspiration, and spending time with her daughter and son-in-law.

More about the Maine Teacher of the Year program:

The Maine Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year program is administered through a unique partnership with Educate Maine, the Maine State Board of Education, and the Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association. Funding for the program is generously provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Dead River Company, Geiger, Hannaford, the Maine State Lottery, the Silvernail family, and Unum.

