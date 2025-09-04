Maine DOE to Host ‘For ME’ (Pre-K through Grade 2) Professional Learning Communities During 2025-2026 School Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in collaboration with teacher leaders from across the state, is once again offering professional learning communities (PLCs) for educators and caregivers implementing the For ME programs, which include Pre-K for ME, K for ME, 1st Grade for ME, and 2nd Grade for ME.

These monthly virtual PLCs are designed to deepen understanding of program design and implementation. Participants will explore units and components in greater depth through real-world examples, shared practices, open discussion, and student work. Whether you are new to a program or have been using it for several years, these PLCs offer valuable support for teachers, ed techs, instructional coaches, and other staff.

Pre-K for ME PLCs

Sessions will be held virtually from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month:

October 6, 2025

November 3, 2025

December 1, 2025

January 5, 2026

February 2, 2026

March 2, 2026

April 6, 2026

K for ME, 1st Grade for ME, and 2nd Grade for ME PLCs

Sessions will be held virtually from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month:

October 14, 2025

December 9, 2025

February 10, 2026

April 14, 2026

Registration

While regular attendance is encouraged, participants do not need to commit to every session. Access details will be provided upon completion of registration.

Please register by Friday, September 26, 2025. You may do so using the following links:

Questions?