Maine DOE to Host ‘For ME’ (Pre-K through Grade 2) Professional Learning Communities During 2025-2026 School Year
The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in collaboration with teacher leaders from across the state, is once again offering professional learning communities (PLCs) for educators and caregivers implementing the For ME programs, which include Pre-K for ME, K for ME, 1st Grade for ME, and 2nd Grade for ME.
These monthly virtual PLCs are designed to deepen understanding of program design and implementation. Participants will explore units and components in greater depth through real-world examples, shared practices, open discussion, and student work. Whether you are new to a program or have been using it for several years, these PLCs offer valuable support for teachers, ed techs, instructional coaches, and other staff.
Pre-K for ME PLCs
Sessions will be held virtually from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month:
- October 6, 2025
- November 3, 2025
- December 1, 2025
- January 5, 2026
- February 2, 2026
- March 2, 2026
- April 6, 2026
K for ME, 1st Grade for ME, and 2nd Grade for ME PLCs
Sessions will be held virtually from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month:
- October 14, 2025
- December 9, 2025
- February 10, 2026
- April 14, 2026
Registration
While regular attendance is encouraged, participants do not need to commit to every session. Access details will be provided upon completion of registration.
Please register by Friday, September 26, 2025. You may do so using the following links:
Questions?
