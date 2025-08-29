Submit Release
2025-2026 Maine DOE Back-to-School Backpack Resource Available Online

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to wish all students, educators, administrators, and school staff a wonderful back-to-school season! As the 2025-2026 school year begins, please consider perusing the virtual Maine DOE Back-to-School Backpack, which contains information and resources that may be useful to school and district leaders.

The Back-to-School Backpack covers everything from School & Student Supports (e.g., attendance resources, suicide prevention guidance, special education information) to Health & Safety (e.g., immunization requirements, Maine School Safety Center resources) to School Nutrition (e.g., guidance on administrative reviews and student eligibility) to School Administration and Operations (e.g., McKinney-Vento resources, enrollment information) to Teaching & Learning Supports (e.g., 2025-2026 assessment calendar, details about Extended Learning Opportunities, literacy resources) to Strengthening the Educator Workforce (e.g., certification resources, school job postings).

Good luck in the 2025-2026 school year! Thank you for all that you do for Maine students, schools, and communities.

