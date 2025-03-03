Led by Former Vogue Arabia Associate Publisher, Discerning Media Expands Global Footprint with New York Office
Swiss-based boutique media agency founded by Stefan Hottinger-Behmer, former Associate Publisher of Vogue Arabia, announces opening of Discerning Media Americas
The New York office will serve as a strategic hub, amplifying Discerning Media’s capacity to provide tailored content solutions, media sales, and strategic communication services to a broader client base. It complements the agency’s headquarters in Zurich and further strengthens its recent strategic partnership with veteran Zurich agency Info Plus Mediaservice. "This expansion is a natural progression for Discerning Media as we continue to align with world-class partners and elevate our clients’ brands internationally," says Hottinger-Behmer.
Discerning Media Plus now represents a range of prestigious publications for selected markets, including The Four Seasons Magazine, Elite Traveler, The Nr. 1 Luxury Magazine, Traveller’s World, and select international editions of Vogue, as well as niche publications like the Paris-based art tome, Hube Magazine.
For more information, visit www.discerningmedia.com.
A selection of images is available via the following link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nAJU6s8WR3IbEvAdjIO1kjrWryWjoSG0?usp=sharing
Caroline Bleikhoff
Discerning Media
caroline@discerningmedia.com
