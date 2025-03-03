Submit Release
Led by Former Vogue Arabia Associate Publisher, Discerning Media Expands Global Footprint with New York Office

Swiss-based boutique media agency founded by Stefan Hottinger-Behmer, former Associate Publisher of Vogue Arabia, announces opening of Discerning Media Americas

This expansion across the Atlantic is a natural progression for Discerning Media as we continue to grow and align with world-class partners and elevate our clients’ brands internationally.”
— Stefan Hottinger-Behmer
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discerning Media, the Swiss-based boutique media agency founded by Stefan Hottinger-Behmer, former Associate Publisher of Vogue Arabia and a seasoned strategy consultant previously based in Dubai, is excited to announce the launch of Discerning Media Americas. This significant development underscores the agency’s commitment to blending European excellence with North American influence through compelling storytelling and innovative media strategies. "I am honored to take on the role of Managing Director at this dynamic media sales organization. Together, we will continue to innovate, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and redefine what measurable success means in the media sales industry, " says Diane Ciaglia, the former publisher of The Four Seasons Magazine in New York.

The New York office will serve as a strategic hub, amplifying Discerning Media’s capacity to provide tailored content solutions, media sales, and strategic communication services to a broader client base. It complements the agency’s headquarters in Zurich and further strengthens its recent strategic partnership with veteran Zurich agency Info Plus Mediaservice. "This expansion is a natural progression for Discerning Media as we continue to align with world-class partners and elevate our clients’ brands internationally," says Hottinger-Behmer.

Discerning Media Plus now represents a range of prestigious publications for selected markets, including The Four Seasons Magazine, Elite Traveler, The Nr. 1 Luxury Magazine, Traveller’s World, and select international editions of Vogue, as well as niche publications like the Paris-based art tome, Hube Magazine.


