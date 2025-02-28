pureIntegration to Sponsor OPED 2025

This sponsorship reinforces pureIntegration’s commitment to driving Media and AdTech Transformation

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- pureIntegration , a leading IT and AdTech consultancy and software solutions provider, today announced its sponsorship of OPED 2025 , the invitation-only conference for senior media executives being held March 3-5, 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne, Florida.As media companies face unprecedented transformation challenges across all business areas, pureIntegration's sponsorship underscores its commitment to enabling media organizations to navigate through the complex technological shifts and capitalize on emerging opportunities. pureIntegration will have three representatives in attendance and ready to speak to innovative solutions and capabilities that are designed specifically for media enterprises looking to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape."We're thrilled for the return of this industry event and excited for the opportunity to sponsor OPED 2025 and participate in this exclusive gathering of media industry leaders," said Jeff Puzenski, Managing Director AdTech and Media, pureIntegration. "This event presents a unique opportunity to engage with decision-makers who are vested in driving this complex industry forward. Our team has been at the forefront of media technology innovation for over two decades, and we're excited to share how our solutions enable organizations to turn industry disruption into competitive advantage."OPED brings together executives from across the media ecosystem for three days of curated content, breakout sessions, and off-the-record discussions. The exclusive event focuses on transformative trends, real-world strategies, and direct connections with the executives shaping media's future in Streaming, National and Local TV, CTV, Digital, FAST, Live Sports, and Linear Streaming.Media executives attending OPED 2025 are invited to schedule meetings with pureIntegration's leadership team to discuss specific challenges and explore tailored solutions. For more information or to arrange a meeting, visit pureintegration.com/events or contact team@pureintegration.com.About pureIntegrationThroughout 20 years of IT consulting and professional services, pureIntegration has successfully designed, integrated, and deployed winning solutions at scale for highly transactional enterprises. Each of our nearly 2000 projects has resulted in impactful, measurable business outcomes. We continue to solve intractable problems for our clients while maintaining 97% year-over-year client satisfaction. For more information, visit pureintegration.com.

