ModeOne Expands Global Footprint with First Client in Australia

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModeOne Technologies Inc. , the leader in targeted, remote mobile data collection, has expanded its operations into Australia and New Zealand, marking another significant milestone in the company’s global growth strategy. This expansion comes as ModeOne secures its first Australian client, Adio , a premier provider of eDiscovery and digital forensics services in the APAC region.With data privacy and legal compliance more critical than ever, Australasian companies face unique challenges in managing digital evidence collection. ModeOne’s end-to-end solution provides a seamless, defensible, and efficient way for legal teams, corporations, and investigators to remotely collect mobile data without the high costs and logistical complexities traditionally associated with forensic data collection. As a client and authorized reseller of ModeOne’s technology, Adio will help drive adoption and awareness of the cutting-edge solution in the region.“With digital evidence playing an expanded role in legal and corporate investigations, organizations in Australia and New Zealand need a reliable, scalable, and privacy-compliant mobile data collection solution. Through our collaboration with Adio, we are making these capabilities more accessible than ever before,” said Matthew Rasmussen, CEO of ModeOne.ModeOne’s technology streamlines the collection of mobile data, eliminating the need for physical device shipments, costly forensic teams, and time-intensive manual processes. The company’s expansion into Australia is part of its broader strategy to meet the growing global demand for digital evidence solutions while ensuring compliance with jurisdiction-specific privacy and data protection laws.“We are thrilled to partner with ModeOne to introduce their innovative mobile data collection technology to our clients,” said Ben Kennedy, Managing Director at Adio. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to deliver efficient and defensible solutions that make a difference to legal teams. ModeOne eliminates the delay and friction associated with mobile phone evidence. Given the ubiquity of mobile devices, we are excited to integrate ModeOne into our suite of tools that reliably help lawyers get to the truth sooner.”ModeOne’s entry into the Australian market signifies its commitment to building strong partnerships and providing tailored digital collection solutions for legal, corporate, and government clients. For more information about ModeOne’s services and expansion into Australia, visit https://modeone.io/ About ModeOne TechnologiesModeOne is the leading provider of targeted, remote mobile data collection solutions, enabling corporations, law firms, and investigators to efficiently collect, process, analyze, and manage digital evidence from smartphones. With a focus on security, efficiency, and compliance, ModeOne’s innovative approach reduces costs and streamlines the data collection process without a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The patented SaaS solution’s data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians and doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process. ModeOne is a Trusted Partner of the Global EDRM Alliance and a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at info@modeone.io or visit us online at www.modeone.io

