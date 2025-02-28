UM delegation visits top universities in Ireland to promote higher education cooperation

MACAU, February 28 - To further expand the University of Macau’s (UM) international cooperation network and strengthen academic partnerships with universities in English-speaking countries, UM Vice Rector Rui Martins led a delegation to several top higher education institutions in Ireland to explore cooperation, with consensus reached on several collaborative projects.

Martins said that the visit has not only strengthened UM’s relationship with universities in Ireland, but also opened up broad prospects for future cooperation in teaching, research, and talent cultivation. UM is committed to enhancing its educational standards and promoting the internationalisation of its campus. Establishing partnerships with top universities in Ireland will further strengthen UM’s ties with institutions in the English-speaking world and give a new impetus to UM’s internationalisation efforts.

The UM delegation visited Trinity College Dublin and met with Anil Kokaram, director of global engagement and head of the Department of Electronic Engineering, and representatives of the School of Engineering. The two parties held in-depth discussions on student and faculty exchange programmes, dual degree programmes, and joint research projects. They also reached a consensus to strengthen cooperation in areas such as power engineering and Internet of Things for smart city, with a view to leveraging the complementary strengths of the two universities and establishing long-term cooperation.

The UM delegation also visited Griffith College, where they met with President Diarmuid Hegarty to exchange views on enhancing teaching and research collaboration between the two institutions. Both institutions expressed interest in exploring cooperation on degree programmes in fields such as international relations and electronics, as well as promoting cooperation in materials science, microelectronics, and electrical engineering to develop innovative and globally competitive talent.

At University College Dublin (UCD), the UM delegation was warmly received by Tom Curran, vice principal of the College of Engineering & Architecture. They also had a meeting with UCD representatives from disciplines including engineering, mechanical and materials science. Both sides agreed to promote research exchanges between the two universities through student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and academic seminars. Martins and Sin Sai Weng, deputy director of the UM Institute of Microelectronics, also held discussions with UCD scholars and students and presented UM’s research outcomes of industry-academia collaboration in microelectronics in recent years. The participating UCD members spoke highly of UM’s achievements and expressed hope for future opportunities to study and conduct research at UM.

The UM delegation also visited Dublin City University (DCU), where they met with Daire Keogh, president of DCU, Conor Brennan, associate dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Computing, Charlotte Holland, dean of global relations, and several faculty representatives. The two parties discussed the promotion of student and faculty exchanges and explored cooperation in engineering, microelectronics, computer science, and smart city. They also reached a consensus on establishing dual degree programmes.