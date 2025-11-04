The Court and DSI collaborated to build an electronic platform to enhance efficiency

MACAU, November 4 - In active alignment with the e-Government service development of the Macao SAR Government and further advance the electronic collaboration between the judicial and administrative sectors, the Court and the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) have completed the construction of an electronic service platform. The platform facilitates the Court in submitting the request for the Certificate of Criminal Record and retrieving information electronically, whereas enabling DSI issues electronic certificates to the Court. This initiative, by leveraging technology, replaces the traditional mode of physical document exchange, and enhances information interconnectivity between the two entities while expanding the coverage of paperless operations.

