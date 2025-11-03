“Smart Immigration Clearance” Launched at Hengqin Port Facilitating Flow of People between Macao and Hengqin

MACAU, November 3 - “Smart Immigration Clearance”: Technology empowerment for regional integrated development

President Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection to Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin late last year the importance of “playing a role in executing early and pilot implementation” and “bringing the integration of Hengqin and Macao to a higher level”. To implement the spirit of those important instructions, the Public Security Police Force, the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau, the Zhuhai General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin complete the software and hardware upgrade of the 48 “joint inspection automated channels” at the Passenger Inspection Hall and the 16 “joint inspection automated channels” at the Immigration Clearance Hall for On-board Passengers of the Hengqin Port together, hence launching the “Smart Immigration Clearance” (Document-free Immigration Clearance) service on 5 November 2025 to provide convenient immigration clearance with “face scan” instead of “card scan”.

The connectivity between Hengqin and Macao is the key to regional collaborated development. Enhancing immigration clearance efficiency and facilitating the flow of people are the prerequisites for the promotion of regional integration. Therefore, the border inspection and technology departments of Hengqin and Macao work closely to actively participate in the system development of “Smart Immigration Clearance” and to jointly promote system integration and procedure optimization, as well as ensuring system compatibility and data connectivity. Their cooperation work provides core technological protection for “Smart Immigration Clearance” and lays a solid foundation for the construction of smart ports.

The use of advanced facial recognition technology in “Smart Immigration Clearance” replaces the method of identity authentication with an identity document. When compared with the traditional way of immigration clearance with “card scan”, this new mode simplifies the operation steps. Clearance experience is enhanced significantly and cross-boundary travel becomes more convenient and highly efficient. The implementation of “Smart Immigration Clearance” at the Hengqin Port successfully opens a “fast lane” that facilitates the flow of people between Hengqin and Macao. It is also a fruitful result of the close communication and practical cooperation of the Public Security Police Force, the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau, the Zhuhai General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Under the mechanism of the “Hengqin-Macao Task Force on Port Cooperation, Innovation, Development and Clearance Facilitation”, the government authorities actively implement the task of smart port construction and respond to the request for facilitation in immigration clearance. Furthermore, “Smart Immigration Clearance” is an innovative practice of the in-depth cooperation between the Mainland and Macao under the “one country, two systems” framework, injecting new power into the integration of Macao and Hengqin.

The Public Security Police Force, the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau and the Zhuhai General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection will closely monitor the implementation of “Smart Immigration Clearance”. The three authorities will cooperate to enhance system efficacy and actively study the feasibility of extending the policy to more eligible users. Next year, the departure and arrival halls of the Hengqin Port will be equipped with 46 additional “joint inspection automated channels” that support “Smart Immigration Clearance”. It is expected that at least 65% of the inspection capacity can be increased, further enhancing immigration clearance efficiency. In the future, the border inspection authorities of Hengqin and Macao will gradually expand “Smart Immigration Clearance” to other appropriate ports and continuously explore more facilitating and diversified immigration clearance modes. The relevant authorities will take forward the construction of smart ports and promote regional integrated development in full swing.

“Smart Immigration Clearance” Procedure

At first gate:

Passengers remove their sunglasses, mask and hat in front of the first gate and face the screen camera. The system will automatically collect the facial features for identification. Upon successful identification, the first gate will open. Passengers may choose the traditional “card scan” way of presenting their document for inspection.

At second gate:

After passing through the first gate, passengers will go through the current immigration clearance procedures. This means that their facial features and fingerprint will be collected in front of the second gate. After inspection, passengers will pass through the second and third gates and the immigration clearance procedures of the two places are then completed.

With “Smart Immigration Clearance”, passengers do not need to present their physical document. Immigration clearance procedure is simplified. Clearance experience and convenience are enhanced. The overall immigration clearance efficiency is boosted as well. The upgraded “joint inspection automated channels” have both functions of “face scan” and “card scan”, ensuring that the use of the channels is maximized. It should be noted that “Smart Immigration Clearance” users should always bring along their physical identity document for identity verification by the border inspection officers when necessary.

“Smart Immigration Clearance” Target Users

Persons using “Smart Immigration Clearance” service at the “joint inspection automated channels” of the Hengqin Port should be 14 years of age or older and should meet any of the following requirements:

Macao Residents

Holding a valid Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents (including non-Chinese citizens) and having registered for the automated immigration clearance service of the Mainland.

Hong Kong Permanent Residents

Holding a valid Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents (including non-Chinese citizens) and having registered for the automated immigration clearance service of the Mainland and of Macao.

Mainland Residents

Holding a valid Permit for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao with a multiple-entry endorsement for stay (D), visiting relatives (T), business visit (S), talents (R) or other purposes (Q) and having authorized the Macao competent authorities to read their fingerprint data when applying for the travel document on the Mainland.

Residents of the Region of Taiwan

Holding a Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents valid for 5 years and having registered for the automated immigration clearance service of the Mainland and of Macao.

“Smart Immigration Clearance” Registration and Cancellation

Registration by eligible passengers aged 18 or above

Registration is made when travelling from Macao to Hengqin or from Hengqin to Macao via the “joint inspection automated channels” of the Hengqin Port. Passengers present the identity document for inspection at the first gate and a declaration of the registration for “Smart Immigration Clearance” is displayed on the screen of the first gate. After the passengers read the declaration and tap the “Agree” button, the registration consent is transmitted to the Macao and Mainland border inspection authorities for record simultaneously. Then, the registration procedure is completed. Registered passengers can enjoy convenient immigration clearance by using “face scan” instead of “card scan” when they use the “joint inspection automated channels” of the Hengqin Port again.

Registration by eligible passengers aged between 14 and 17

Step 1:

To ensure the safety of minors in their cross-boundary travel, persons who are aged between 14 and 17 and intend to use the “Smart Immigration Clearance” service at the Hengqin Port should be accompanied by a parent or guardian to a designated service location of the Public Security Police Force (including the Hengqin Port, see table below). The parent or guardian has to give consent and apply for registration of “Smart Immigration Clearance” for the minor. The identity document of the minor and the relevant proof of relationship should be presented.

Step 2:

After the above application is made, minors should go through the same registration procedure as the adults. When travelling from Macao to Hengqin or from Hengqin to Macao via the “joint inspection automated channels” of the Hengqin Port, minors present their identity document for inspection at the first gate. Then they read the declaration and tap the “Agree” button to complete the registration procedure.

Cancellation of registration

Registered persons who need to cancel the registration may go to a designated service location of the Public Security Police Force (including the Hengqin Port, see table below) in person for the relevant procedure. Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The identity document of the minor and the relevant proof of relationship should be presented.

“Smart Immigration Clearance” Registration and Cancellation Service Locations

Service Location and Enquiry Hotline Office Hours Checkpoint of Macao Port Zone of Hengqin Port (Visa Room at Arrival Hall) Tel: (853) 8805 4322 10:00am to 7:00pm (no lunch break) Qingmao Checkpoint (Departure Office at Departure Hall on 3/F) Tel: (853) 8591 0321 Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Checkpoint (1. Hong Kong-Macao Arrival Hall on ground floor; 2. Departure Office at Hong Kong-Macao Departure Hall) Tel: (853) 8805 0323 Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal Checkpoint (Arrival Hall) Tel: (853) 8798 5327 Taipa Ferry Terminal Checkpoint (Arrival Hall) Tel: (853) 2885 0355 Airport Checkpoint (Arrival Hall) Tel: (853) 8898 1317 Border Gate Checkpoint (Departure Office at Departure Hall) Tel: (853) 8980 0321 * Public Security Police Force – Immigration Building Tel: (853) 2872 5488 9:00am to 5:00pm (no lunch break, closed on Sat, Sun and public holidays) * Macao Government Services Centre – Public Security Police Force Service Counter Tel: (853) 2845 1515 9:00am to 6:00pm (no lunch break, closed on Sat, Sun and public holidays) * Macao Government Services Centre in Islands – Public Security Police Service Counter Tel: (853) 2842 1212

* online booking available