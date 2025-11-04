CE visits Shanghai for 8th China International Import Expo

MACAU, November 4 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, has been invited to Shanghai to attend the opening ceremony of the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and related activities. Mr Sam is leaving Macao this afternoon, in order to attend.

The 8th CIIE is being held from 5 to 10 November inclusive, with participation from 155 countries, regions, and international organisations.

The Macao Special Administrative Region Government is organising a delegation of Macao entrepreneurs to go to Shanghai to take part in the “Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries” and the “Service Trade Exhibition Area – Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Professional Service Pavilion”. This is in order to showcase “Made in Macao” and Macao-branded products, as well as food and drink products from Portuguese-speaking countries, and a number of professional services.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, will accompany the Chief Executive on the visit to Shanghai. While Mr Sam is away from Macao, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak, will be Acting Chief Executive.