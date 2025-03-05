JGA Recruitment Partners with Meta Team to Build High-Performing Workforces

JGA is enhancing its services by partnering with Meta Team to help businesses optimise team performance, strengthen leadership, and improve workplace culture.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JGA Recruitment Partners with Meta Team to Build High-Performing WorkforcesJGA Recruitment, a specialist in Payroll and HR recruitment, is enhancing its services by partnering with Meta Team to help businesses optimise team performance , strengthen leadership, and improve workplace culture.Hiring top talent is only part of the equation - businesses need high-performing teams that communicate effectively, collaborate seamlessly, and consistently deliver results. This partnership ensures that JGA clients can access exclusive team performance diagnostics and coaching interventions, helping them unlock the full potential of their workforce JGA Recruitment’s Expanded Approach to Workforce SuccessWith tight budgets, remote work challenges, and evolving workforce expectations, businesses must focus on maximising team effectiveness and leadership strength.Through JGA Recruitment’s enhanced service offering, powered by Meta Teams’ data-driven methodology, organisations can now benefit from:- Data driven team development through advanced Team Diagnostics – Identifying inefficiencies, blind spots, and opportunities for growth using Meta Teams’ powerful analytics.- Strengthened Collaboration & Team Dynamics – Fostering a culture of trust, psychological safety, and strategic alignment.- Enhanced Leadership & Influence – Equipping leaders with the skills to inspire, align, and elevate team performance.- Sustainable Performance Habits – Embedding behavioural habits proven to accelerate long-term business success.Why JGA Recruitment is Expanding its SolutionsNick Day, CEO of JGA Recruitment, on Unlocking Team Potential“Great hiring is just the start - true business success comes from ensuring those hires thrive. This partnership allows JGA to offer businesses a structured, data-driven approach to optimising team performance. By integrating advanced diagnostics and targeted coaching, we help organisations move beyond talent acquisition to workforce excellence.”Steve Yardley, Managing Director of JGA Recruitment, added:“We’ve always prided ourselves on finding the best talent, but the real challenge is ensuring teams function at their best once those hires are in place. Through our work with Meta Teams, we can now support our clients in strengthening leadership, enhancing team collaboration, and driving productivity - making workforce success a long-term reality, not just a recruitment goal.”Andy Perkins – Head of Strategic Partnerships of META Team commented:META Team and JGA have shared values and a strategic intent to help organisations become more commercially effective by offering data driven team development, taking their business-critical teams from Good to Great. At JGA I have been hugely impressed by the expertise, energy and commitment of the whole team and we are really looking forward to building a world class, unique proposition delivering sustainable and measurable value to their clients.The Science Behind High-Performing TeamsMeta Teams’ approach is backed by research from McKinsey and Harvard, incorporating insights from over 20,000 responses. Their Team Performance Diagnostic Profiler assesses key team habits across the Inner and Outer Game of Teamwork, focusing on:Inner Game: Trust, resilience, purpose, and focus—essential for strong internal team cohesion.Outer Game: Agility, influencing, taking action, and adapting—key to external business impact and execution.Teams that excel in both dimensions achieve superior engagement, collaboration, and productivity, significantly boosting financial performance.Next Steps: How to Improve Team Performance with JGA RecruitmentJGA Recruitment is now offering Meta Team Diagnostics as part of its expanded consulting services. Over the coming weeks, JGA will be sharing more insights on how businesses can access tailored workforce solutions designed to boost leadership, strengthen teams, and drive measurable results.Take the First Step Towards Building a High-Performing TeamWant to future-proof your workforce and drive stronger team performance? Contact Nick Day at Nick@jgarecruitment.com to learn how your organisation can benefit from this powerful collaboration.About JGA RecruitmentJGA Recruitment is a specialist Payroll and HR recruitment consultancy recognised for placing top talent across the UK, EMEA, and the US. With a reputation for delivering high-calibre candidates, JGA has expanded its services to include AI consulting, leadership development, and team performance optimisation.About Meta TeamMeta Team is a leading team development consultancy that uses data-driven diagnostics, behavioural science, and customised coaching to help teams maximise performance. Their research-backed approach has been applied to 1,200+ leadership teams and 20,000+ employees worldwide, driving measurable improvements in collaboration, resilience, and execution.Press Contact:Aaron HerkanaiduMarketing ManagerJGA RecruitmentPhone: +44 1727 800 377Email: aaron@jgarecruitment.com

