PRISM Vision Group Ophthalmologists Approved by NJ Top Docs for 2025

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRISM Vision Group Ophthalmologists Approved by NJ Top Docs for 2025NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 59 Board-Certified Ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group.---For 2025, NJ Top Docs has recognized and approved 59 board-certified ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group. With convenient locations throughout New Jersey, you can access expert care from a PRISM Vision Group affiliated recipients of NJ Top Doc in Atlantic, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, and Union Counties.Priya Desai, MD, MBA, the Chief Medical Officer of PRISM Vision Group stated: “I am honored and humbled to be both a recipient of NJ Top Doc recognition and to lead and collaborate with this incredibly talented group of clinicians as the Chief Medical Officer of PRISM Vision Group. It is truly inspiring to be part of this group of talented physicians who share a deep commitment to providing our patients with world-class comprehensive eye care. Together we will continue to restore vision, prevent blindness and offer cutting-edge treatments for all types of eye conditions.”PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization that collaborates with highly skilled providers dedicated to offering world-class, comprehensive eye care. These exceptional professionals have been thoroughly reviewed and selected by NJ Top Docs for their outstanding expertise and commitment to excellence in the field of ophthalmology:Dr. Miriam R. BrownDr. Nneka Offor BrooksDr. Jeffrey S. BrottmanDr. Patricia BurkeDr. Gari CarabinDr. Nicholas D. ChinskeyDr. Jacob H. ChungDr. Sander M. CohenDr. Colleen ColemanDr. Michael ColuccielloDr. Joel ConfinoDr. William H. ConstadDr. Nirupa CuttlerDr. Rishabh C. DateDr. Lekha K. DesaiDr. Priya DesaiDr. Leonard FeinerDr. Howard F. FineDr. Eric S. FriedmanDr. Luis A. GonzalezDr. Elliot S. GrandDr. Jonathan P. GreenbergDr. Paul HahnDr. Vincent Y. HoDr. Ivan JacobsDr. Barnard KaplanDr. Bruce J. KeyserDr. David Y. KimDr. Anton M. KolomeyerDr. Jennifer M. KrawitzDr. Marisa LauDr. Juliana LeapmanDr. David K. LeeDr. Sebastian LesniakDr. Paul LivaDr. Steven A. MadreperlaDr. James G. NachbarDr. Elena NgDr. Akosua NtiDr. Robert PenneDr. Alexander D. PortDr. Jonathan L. PrennerDr. Daniel B. RothDr. Ilya RozenbaumDr. Noah SaipeDr. Martin S. SchneiderDr. Sumit P. ShahDr. Dipal ShahDr. Joseph ShovlinDr. Harris C. SultanDr. Elizabeth TeginsDr. Trong D. TranDr. Sydney L. TysonDr. Stephen H. UretskyDr. Vinod B. VoletiDr. Rudolph WagnerDr. Scott M. WalsmanDr. Amy WexlerDr. H. Matthew WheatleyTo learn more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/prismvisiongroup ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

