MALDIVES HOTELIER TO ENTER EUROPE

MALE, MALDIVES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking a global first in the international hospitality sector, Atmosphere Core , a leading hotelier operating in South Asia with Maldives headquarters, announces its ambitious expansion in the Northern Hemisphere with BORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE, a luxury rural retreat set in picturesque Langhe, Piedmont in Italy.Over the last decade, this small private hotelier has grown exponentially from a single Indian Ocean island resort to one of the largest operators in the Maldives. With agility and pace as its key strengths and no stranger to disrupting markets, in just the last two years Atmosphere Core has developed a robust pipeline of over 25 properties in India and South Asia, as momentum accelerates for international expansion.Citing company culture as the catalyst for expansion, Group Managing Director Mr Salil Panigrahi shared, “Since launching our first resort in 2013, we have forged a unique cultural belief in the ethos ‘Joy Of Giving’, the underlying proposition that defines our core brand. By maintaining and strengthening the integrity of this powerful ethos, I am confident we can bring our distinctive hospitality offerings to the world. At Atmosphere Core we craft unforgettable moments that transcend geographical boundaries, as we create experiences, not just hotels”.As part of its strategic investment into growth, the company cultivates relationships with partners worldwide, and in the last 12 months made alliances across Europe. Most notably in Italy, Atmosphere Core’s unique ‘Wine Program Initiative’ welcomed to its roster Bottega S.p.A. - the world’s leading Prosecco brand, who along with supplying award-winning wines, will also collaborate on themed culinary concepts within the wider Atmosphere portfolio.“Significant partnerships like Bottega take our business to every corner of the planet. This special relationship is just one of many that brought Italy to Atmosphere Core, and now vice versa, we are excited about the launch of our first European destination in Italy in 2026”, concluded Mr Panigrahi.Built in 1773, BORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE is a monastery restoration and the second historical property in the company’s ‘HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE’ portfolio within the ‘Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ brand. With authenticity at the heart of the heritage brand concept, the property will showcase frescoes and Romanesque architecture, capturing the charm of Italy’s art, culture, and cuisine from the Southern Piedmont region.Set in a UNESCO World Heritage site as a protected cultural appellation, in a region most famous for Barolo and Barbera wines, the once notable hillside monastery is now converted into a rural country retreat. The property comprises of 19 suites and rooms and once renovations are completed, an on-property chapel will be available for wedding ceremonies along with spa facilities, outdoor pool, fine dining restaurant, indoor and outdoor event space and lounge and terrace bars.

