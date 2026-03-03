HeadSpin Introduces a New Intelligence Layer for Software Testing

ACE by HeadSpin automatically creates and maintains test scripts, reducing automation effort and helping teams detect issues earlier in real-world testing.

Customers are not asking for more automation, they are asking for automation they can trust. The next phase of AI in testing will be defined by reliability, transparency, and real-world intelligence.” — Eric Hatton, CEO at HeadSpin

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engineering & QA teams today spend significant time writing and fixing test scripts that frequently break when applications change, slowing down releases and increasing maintenance effort. HeadSpin today announced the upcoming launch of ACE by HeadSpin , a Generative AI–powered solution that dynamically captures the UI DOM at every step. It autonomously generates and validates scripts, creating a closed-loop system that eliminates technical debt and accelerates your QA workflow on real-world devices.Traditional automation requires teams to manually build and update scripts for every UI or workflow change. ACE allows teams to describe test scenarios such as logging in, completing a payment, or purchasing an item using simple language. It converts these instructions into production-ready executable test scripts. When application elements move or interfaces change, the system automatically adjusts scripts without manual intervention, helping teams reduce automation failures and maintain stable test coverage.Teams can generate scripts faster, execute tests on real devices with live networks, and identify performance issues earlier in the development cycle.Organizations across the telecom , media, financial services, retail, and mobility sectors are increasingly seeking ways to scale testing without increasing maintenance overhead.More details about ACE by HeadSpin will be shared in the coming months.About HeadSpinHeadSpin enables enterprises to validate digital experiences across real devices, networks, and locations worldwide. By combining performance intelligence, automation, and experience analytics, HeadSpin helps organizations deliver reliable, high-quality applications at a global scale.

