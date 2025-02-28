Quaker St. - Lincoln

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Quaker St is closed north of Guthrie Rd in Lincoln due to an overturned motor vehicle.





This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.











