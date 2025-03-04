Monica H. Kang Speaking at Johns Hopkins Women of Hopkins 13th Annual Leadership Conference on March 21, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monica H. Kang , SAIS '13, a passionate advocate for leadership and creativity, will be a featured speaker at the 13th Annual Women's Leadership Conference hosted by Women of Hopkins, taking place on Friday, March 21, 2025, at The Bloomberg Center in Washington, D.C. The conference, "Your Leadership Evolution: Crafting a Path with Intention, Impact, and Innovation," is designed for Johns Hopkins University alumni, students, and friends and will also feature keynote speaker Michelle Singletary.The Women's Leadership Conference, a highly anticipated event, brings together members of the Johns Hopkins University community for a day of interactive workshops, dynamic discussions, and professional and personal development. The conference aims to empower women and foster a vibrant community focused on leadership and growth.Monica H. Kang, Chief Strategy and Partnerships Officer at SHIA Restaurant by Chef Edward Lee and Founder of InnovatorsBox, will be speaking at the conference, leading the Warm-Up sessions, providing summary and closing remarks, and holding the safe room space during the in-person event. Her expertise in fostering creativity and leadership will be instrumental in creating an engaging and supportive environment for attendees."I am thrilled to be speaking at the 13th Annual Women's Leadership Conference and to contribute to such a dynamic and empowering event for the Hopkins community," said Monica H. Kang. "I look forward to facilitating meaningful connections and creating a space where attendees can explore their leadership potential with intention and innovation."The conference will be held in person at The Bloomberg Center, 555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001. In addition to the in-person event, virtual sessions will be offered throughout March to celebrate Women's History Month.The conference will feature:- Keynote address by Michelle Singletary, award-winning financial columnist and author.- Interactive workshops and dynamic discussions.- Opportunities for professional and personal development.- Networking with a diverse and vibrant community of Hopkins affiliates.- Virtual sessions throughout March.For more information about the 13th Annual Women's Leadership Conference, please visit: https://woh.jhu.edu/ About Women of Hopkins:Women of Hopkins is an organization dedicated to empowering and connecting women within the Johns Hopkins University community. They provide opportunities for professional development, networking, and personal growth through various events and initiatives.About Monica H. Kang:Monica H. Kang, SAIS '13, is passionate about bringing out the best in leaders and teams. As the Chief Strategy and Partnerships Officer at SHIA Restaurant by Chef Edward Lee, she oversees the nonprofit fine dining restaurants’ strategy, partnerships, and educational programs to drive innovation in sustainability and people development. As the Founder of InnovatorsBox, she provides executive coaching, workshops, and resources to make creativity and leadership practical for all. In her dedication to building an inclusive community of innovators in DC, she volunteers as the Executive Director of TEDxLogan Circle and DC Women Techmakers. Previously, Monica was a nuclear nonproliferation policy expert in the U.S. government. She holds an M.A. from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Strategic Studies and International Economics and a B.A. from Boston University.

