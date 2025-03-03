Application Deadline Reminder

TEDxLogan Circle Speaker Application Deadline Approaching: Share Your Story of Courage by March 16, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEDxLogan Circle is reminding aspiring speakers that the deadline to apply for its 2025 event, themed “Rethink Courage,” is fast approaching. Applications will close on March 16, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.TEDxLogan Circle is seeking compelling stories that embody courage, particularly those that demonstrate taking bold steps to make a positive impact. The 2025 theme, “Rethink Courage,” invites speakers to share experiences of overcoming challenges, driving change, and offering unique perspectives on being courageous today.“We are eager to hear from individuals who have dared to challenge the status quo and inspire others to embrace courage in their own lives,” said Monica Kang, Executive Director and Organizer of TEDxLogan Circle. “We understand the dedication required to craft a powerful TEDx Talk and appreciate every applicant who takes the time to share their ideas worth spreading.”The 2025 event will take place on August 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C., at the National Housing Center . Selected speakers will deliver TEDx talks without slides, focusing on their words' power and their stories' impact.TEDxLogan Circle is particularly interested in stories that explore:- How to bridge divides and foster understanding between opposing communities.- Innovative approaches to building life-changing technologies with limited resources.- The potential of AI for non-technical audiences.- The use of art and design for positive social impact.- Decisions to do what’s right, even when unpopular.- Necessary, yet unpopular, opinions for societal improvement.Key Dates:- Speaker Application Deadline: March 16, 2025, 11:59 PM ET- Second-round interviews (if necessary): April 2025- Speaker Selection Notification: May 2025- Speaker Training: May – August 2025- TEDxLogan Circle Event: August 14, 2025Selected speakers will participate in comprehensive training from May to August 2025, ensuring they are well-prepared to deliver impactful talks.Speaker Expectations:- Deliver a 10-minute talk without slides in front of a live audience in Washington, D.C.- Engage in collaborative, open, and authentic preparation.- Participate in speaker training.- Adhere to TEDx Talk guidelines and TEDxLogan Circle speaker expectations.To apply, please visit https://tedxlogancircle.com/speakers/ For questions about the speaker application process or how to support speakers, please contact Grady Lynn, Speaker Coordinator at TEDxLogan Circle at grady@tedxlogancircle.com.Media Contact:Monica H. KangHost, TEDxLogan Circlehello@tedxlogancircle.comAbout TEDxLogan CircleTEDxLogan Circle is an independently organized TEDx event by volunteers dedicated to showcasing innovative ideas, fostering dialogue, and inspiring action for the community in Washington, D.C. and beyond. Through engaging talks and interactive experiences, TEDxLogan Circle aims to amplify the voices of changemakers and thought leaders, sparking conversations that drive positive change.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks videos and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. 