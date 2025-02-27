DC Women Techmakers Hosts 2025 ‘Reimagine Possible’ to Empower Women in Technology

DC WTM 2025

Empowering Women in Tech: DC Women Techmakers Hosts IWD Event Focused on Navigating Change

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DC Women Techmakers , a volunteer-led initiative dedicated to empowering women in technology, is excited to announce its International Women's Day (IWD) celebration, themed "Redefine Possible." This inspiring event will be on Monday, March 24, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET at the iconic Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, D.C. Building on the success of their 2024 event , DC Women Techmakers is creating a space for connection, learning, and growth, focusing on navigating change and uncertainty in the tech world. The event will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, including:- Maha Venkataraman, VP of Technology at Capital One- Lakisha Hall, Transformation AI Executive- Sarah Snyder, Program Manager, Tech Company- Soo-Jin Lee, Gen AI Writing Quality Evaluator, Tech Company- Lumin Yang, Senior Business Intelligence - Monetization Lead, Washington Post- Lydia Yu, Program Manager, Tech Company- and more!"Redefine Possible" is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to all, from seasoned tech professionals to those just starting their journey or considering a career change. Attendees can expect engaging panel discussions, networking opportunities, and inspiring stories from women leading the way in technology.DC Women Techmakers is a community-driven initiative led by passionate volunteers, including:Co-Hosts/Organizer- Monica H. Kang (Founder & CEO, InnovatorsBox)- Megha Sanghvi (VP Engineering, Urgently)Volunteers- Beverly White (President, BKW Transformation Group)- Melissa Lavoile (Program Coordinator)- Aradhana Chaturvedi (Senior Specialist in Data Science/Gen AI, LTIMindtree)- Niajee Ervin (Consumer Product Marketing Manager, DoorDash)And many more dedicated volunteers"We believe in the power of community and collaboration to drive positive change in the tech industry," says Monica H. Kang, Co-Organizer of DC Women Techmakers. "Our IWD event is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women in tech, inspire the next generation of leaders, and foster a more inclusive and equitable tech landscape."Event Details:Date: Monday, March 24, 2025Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM ETLocation: Washington, D.C.Website: https://www.dcwomentechmakers.org/ Sponsorship Opportunities:DC Women Techmakers welcomes sponsorships, partnerships, and collaborations to support their mission of empowering women in technology. Contact dcwomentechmakers@gmail.com to learn more about how you can get involved.About DC Women Techmakers:DC Women Techmakers is a volunteer-led initiative by women in technology in Washington, D.C., founded by Monica H. Kang and Megha Sanghvi. Their mission is to create a supportive community where experienced tech professionals and newcomers can connect, learn, and grow together. Women Techmakers is a Google initiative empowering more women to enter and thrive in the tech industry.Contact:dcwomentechmakers@gmail.com

