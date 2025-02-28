Traffic Alert - Interstate 89 Southbound Exits 4 thru 5
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 Southbound from X5 to X4 is closed due to multiple motor vehicle collisions.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
